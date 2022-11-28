OLEAN — The Great American Smokeout, honored on Nov. 17, is a day for smokers to quit for the day and get smoke out of their lives. Reality Check students from Olean High School honored the occasion by raising awareness on youth e-cigarette use.

Reality Check members braved the season’s first snowfall to post the message: "dropthevape" on the school fence. Their mission: to educate their peers that they can get help on quitting vaping by texting ”dropthevape” to 88709.

