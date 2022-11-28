OLEAN — The Great American Smokeout, honored on Nov. 17, is a day for smokers to quit for the day and get smoke out of their lives. Reality Check students from Olean High School honored the occasion by raising awareness on youth e-cigarette use.
Reality Check members braved the season’s first snowfall to post the message: "dropthevape" on the school fence. Their mission: to educate their peers that they can get help on quitting vaping by texting ”dropthevape” to 88709.
Research shows that the flavors in e-cigarettes attract kids and the nicotine addicts them. Nearly 40% of high school seniors in New York state use e-cigarettes, also referred to as “vaping,” and 27% of all high school youth vape. A 2020 law ending the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in New York State helped somewhat in protecting kids from nicotine addiction, but youth still find ways to access flavors.
“Unfortunately, where we live allows young people access to cheap flavored e-cigarettes,” said Jonathan Chaffee, coordinator of the Reality Check program of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties (TF-CCA). “Most young people who vape just like smokers would like to quit we are trying to let them know about free resources to help them be successful on their journey.”
GASO was established in 1976 to get smokers to quit for one day and make a plan to quit for good.
Reality Check, a teen-led, adult-run program, educates the community on youth smoking and vaping, the deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry, and how policies can change social norms around tobacco sales and use.