Olean students chalk-up Lincoln Park to encourage quitting smoking

OLEAN — Reality Check students from Olean High School marked the Great American Smokeout, a day for smokers and vapers to quit for the day and get tobacco products out of their lives, on Nov. 18 with a Chalk the Walk event at Lincoln Park.
Students channeled their inner artists with sidewalk doodles, a sketch of the New York State Smokers’ Quitline and a compelling message, “Menthol makes it easier to start and harder to quit.”
“Menthol masks the harshness of tobacco smoke, giving users a cooling sensation in their throat and airways, which makes them easier to smoke,” said Jonathan Chaffee, coordinator of the Reality Check program of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties (TF-CCA). “This cooling sensation also makes menthol cigarettes feel less harmful than regular cigarettes, which is false.”
GASO was established in 1976 to get smokers to quit for one day and make a plan to quit for good. According to Chaffee, the students realized that menthol is popular among their peers and wanted to make it the theme of GASO 2021.
The New York State Quitline is free service to all residents of New York and can be reached at (866) 697-8487 or visit www.smokefreeny.com. You are never too old to become a quitter.
Reality Check, a teen-led, adult-run program, educates the community on youth smoking and vaping, the deceptive marketing tactics of the tobacco industry and how policies can change social norms around tobacco sales and use.
For more information on Reality Check, visit www.realitycheckofny.com.