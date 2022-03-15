OLEAN — Students in the Olean City School District, like many around the world, celebrated Pi Day on Monday with a fun and challenging day-long math event.
In honor of the mathematic symbol used when calculating circumferences that is approximately 3.14, Olean High School celebrated March 14 with the return of their annual math competition day after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“About five or six years ago we started running it,” said geometry teacher Carrie Peters, one of the math teachers who organized the event. “We haven’t been able to do it the past two years because of the masking, having to work closely together as a group and touching everything, but we’re back at it.”
Students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades put their STEM knowledge to the test as they work with a team in a series of challenges. After doing each hands-on challenge during the course of the school day, the event ends with a presentation from each group as to how and why the made the choices they did in each challenge. Twenty-four students participated this year.
“We generally have more students. We just didn’t have the space this year,” she said. “In prior years we had 36.”
Juniors Jezerae Fayson and Michele Droney participated in the event for the first and unfortunately last time after missing out their freshmen and sophomore years due to the pandemic.
“It makes you think outside the box,” Fayson said. “We’re using different skills that we wouldn’t normally use in math class.”
“I know I’m pretty math strong so I knew I’d like it,” Droney said. “And then we can apply what we learned in math class.”
This year’s challenges including building a small catapult from various supplies like plastic spoons and popsicle sticks and launching a bean at a target.
“It has to have the right angles, consistency and tension on it every single time to be accurate,” Droney explained.
Although they may not be going into a math-related field after high school, both students said they learn more than math during the day and those extra life skills can be applied.
“I won’t be able to do it next year, but I highly recommend that people do it,” Fayson added.
Peters said they switch the theme each year, such as a weight-bearing project previously, so students who participated in ninth grade don’t have an advantage in future events. Each year begins with an ice breaker event for the students to get to know each other since they will be working with people they don’t know.
“The challenge was to build a free-standing card tower,” she said. “The kids are grouped randomly and we try to mix them up and split them as best we could.”
Freshmen Zach Trietley and Spencer Greenstein and sophomore Rose Scordo had no idea what to expect for their first time participating, but didn’t feel at a disadvantage with less math experience.
“Most of the challenges include math stuff, but they include working together and creativity,” Trietley said.
“This is more fun than I thought it would be,” Greenstein added. “I thought it would be like a packet of math worksheets, but I’m much happier with this.”
Scordo agreed, saying she though there would be more emphasis on specific math problems.
“But it’s more problem solving and group activities, so it was more fun than I anticipated,” she said.
Peters said the event usually invites other adults from the community, such as professors from Jamestown Community College or St. Bonaventure University, to work with the teams and give them pointers on how to improve the projects, offer presentation tips and give them an idea of what is expected of them after high school.
“Usually we have a lot of additional things, but we’ve scaled back this year due to COVID,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll be back to full force next year.”
The entire math department works on preparing the event, and supervising the event itself with Peters were teachers Cassie Patten, Dylan Shaw and Les DeGolier. Department chair Kris Ring, who teaches physics, initiates some of the ideas for the projects on how to score them, Peters said.
Because the event is hosted in the school and receives financial support from local organizations and businesses, Peters said something they can provide to students with minimal cost to the district.
“It’s something more hands-on for them, it breaks up the school year and is something to look forward to,” she said. “It gets them out from behind their desks and gets them in here to be more active.”
In addition to applying their math skills to collaborative projects, Peter said the teachers hope the students are able to reflect on the challenges of working with people they don’t know and grow as a person.
“We look forward to doing this every year,” she added. “As math people, we love our Pi Day. I know there are a lot of math teachers in the area celebrating with cute activities.”
The event also included a lunch with pizza pies and fruit pie desserts, Peters said. The competition’s winners are:
1st place: Riti Anumalasetty, Jalethyn Miller, Jezerae Fayson.
2nd place: Sarah Jordan, Zach Clayson, Michele Droney.
3rd place: DJ Ruzskowski, Hailee Zalwsky, Alexander Misenheimer.