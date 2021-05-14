OLEAN — City officials reported Friday that the enforcement of overnight parking bans for street sweeping begins Sunday night and runs through Oct. 15.
Parking tickets are $20 and payable at the Olean Municipal Building or online at www.cityofolean.org.
No parking shall be permitted from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. on the following streets:
Week A — beginning May 17
- Sunday night/Monday morning — Center Street, School Street, Genesee Street; Inwood Drive; Woodview Avenue; Woodview Court; Oviatt Street; Hamilton Avenue; Euclid Avenue; VanBuren Avenue; Willow Street; Rosedale Terrace; East and West Baldwin Avenue; Madison Avenue; Delaware Avenue (from North Union Street to Olean Creek); Root Street; East Connell Street; Brookview Avenue; Gardiner Avenue; East and West Forest Avenue; East and West Water Street; East and West Elm Street; East and West Oak Street; East Pine Street; Thorn Street; West Arland Avenue; Highland Terrace; Stardust Lane; Skyview Drive; Satellite Circle; Gemini Drive.
- Monday night/Tuesday morning — Higgins Avenue; North Fourth Street (from Wayne Street to Spruce Street); Spruce Street; North First Street (from Wayne Street to North Union Street); North Union Street (from North First Street to end); Keating Avenue; Maple Street; Walnut Street; River Street (from East Forest Avenue to Pine Street); Martin Street; North Barry Street (from Main Street to Delaware Avenue); Main Street; Front Street (from Main Street to School Street); Fifth Avenue; Fourth Avenue; Third Avenue; Second Avenue; First Avenue; Fairview Avenue.
- Tuesday night/Wednesday morning — Wayne Street; Buffalo Street (from 12th Street to city line); Homer Street; Fountain Street; Johnson Street; Franklin Street; Coleman Street; North Fifth Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Sixth Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Seventh Street (from Wayne to dead end); North Eighth Street (from Wayne to dead end).
- Wednesday night/Thursday morning — North Barry Street (East State to dead end); South Barry Street; North Clinton Street; South Clinton Street; Fulton Street; East Riverside Drive (from South Union to end of curbing); Indiana Avenue; Bradley Drive; Carolina Street; Vermont Street; Virginia Street; East and West Ohio Street; York Street; Garfield Court; Grant Court; Monroe Terrace; West Riverside Drive; Martha Avenue; North First Street (from State to Wayne); South First Street; North and South Second Street; North and South Third Street; North Fourth Street (from State to Reed); South Fourth Street (from State Street to Greene Street).
Week B — beginning May 24
- Sunday night/Monday morning — Front Street (from School Street to East State Street; Prospect Avenue; Grandview Avenue; Seneca Avenue; Garden Avenue; Bishop Street; Griffin Street; Plum Street; Goodrich Avenue; Brook Street; Prince Street; Crown Street (from Queen to King); Bell Street; Delaware Avenue (from Queen to Gulf); Kingston Drive; Division Street; East Spring Street.
- Monday night/Tuesday morning — Rowland Avenue; Hoop Street; Grossman Avenue; Osgood Avenue; Jefferson Street; Richmond Avenue; Niagara Street; North and South Clark Street; Orchard Avenue; Chestnut Street; King Street; Queen Street; Alder Street; Stowell Avenue; Duke Street; Charles Street; James Street.
- Tuesday night/Wednesday morning — Worden Avenue; Winters Avenue; North and South Fifth; North and South Sixth; North and South Seventh; North and South Eighth; North and South Ninth; North and South 10th Street; North and South 11th Street; North and South 12th Street; Putnam Street (between 11th Street and 12th Street); North and South 13th Street; North and South 14th Street; North 15th Street; South 16th Street; North and South 17th Street; North and South 18th Street; North and South 19th Street; North 20th Street; North 21st Street; North 24th Street; South 25th Street; South 26th Street.
- Wednesday night/Thursday morning — Whitney Avenue; Reed Street (from Seventh Street to 13th Street); West Sullivan Street; Laurens Street; Washington Street; Buffalo Street (from Washington Street to Wayne Street); West Henley Street; Irving Street; West Greene Street; Hamilton Street; Tompkins Street; Laurel Avenue; Times Square; South Street; East Henley Street; East Greene Street; Adams Street; Franchot Boulevard. Additionally, no parking or standing vehicles will be allowed between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday on North and South Union Street (between the south city line and Main Street); West State Street and East State Street (from the east city line to 15th Street.
For more information call the Department of Public Works at 376-5650. To view the schedule online, visit www.cityofolean.org/dpw/sweeping.htm