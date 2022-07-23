OLEAN — City officials report that six streets are all that’s left to complete for paving work this season.
Olean’s Department of Public Works and its contractor is expected to begin placing the final layer of pavement on North Union Street beginning Monday.
Weather permitting, paving will take place Monday and Tuesday from the Main Street roundabout to its end 500 feet past Franklin Street.
Officials said paving will involve closing down sections of the street. Temporary no parking signs have been placed along the roadway.
Only local traffic will be allowed on North Union while work is in progress. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through these areas or take alternate routes when possible.
Meanwhile, in the south end of the city, crews are in the process of working on South Second, South Fifth and West Green streets, all of which have been milled down to the base. The first layer of blacktop for those streets is expected to be laid down in the coming weeks.
After those streets are done, milling work will begin in East Olean on Queen and Bishop streets, the last project planned for the summer. Once milling is done there, a crew will return to the south-end streets for the final layer of paving before returning to the east-end streets.
Completion of each paving project is weather dependent. Officials said it can take a couple of weeks to clean up the areas from the milling process before blacktopping can begin.
