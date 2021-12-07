OLEAN — One thousand ham dinners are expected to go out the door on Christmas, according to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
Organizers of the Community Christmas Dinner said the basilica will host its annual dinner again in a takeout or delivery mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years before the pandemic, the basilica hosted dine-in meals in multiple sittings to accommodate the hundreds of hungry mouths.
“Parishioners of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels want to relieve the stress that comes during this time of uncertainty by providing a hearty dinner delivered with extra prayers and Christmas joy, said Mary Cygan, communications director for the basilica. “Dinner includes ham, potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cup, a roll and a dessert.
“Many local people have no family in town or no family at all. Others are unable to afford a meal,” Cygan said.
In addition, organizers noted that local food providers like the Cattaraugus County Office of the Aging Meals on Wheels program and the Warming House are closed on holidays like Christmas.
“For all these reasons, the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels holds an annual Christmas dinner for the hungry, lonely, working police, firefighters and health care providers, and any others in need of a meal on Christmas day for any reason at all — no questions asked,” she said.
While the number of meals expected remains about the same as before the pandemic — up to 1,000 — the delivery mode has changed.
In 2019, the last in-person dinner saw 750 come to the church for dinner, while another 150 area deliveries were made and around 100 were taken to the Buffalo area for distribution. In 2020, the pandemic cut out in-person dining, and around 750 meals were distributed.
Reservations are needed for both take-out and home deliveries. Call the Parish Office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 23 at (716) 372-4841 ext. 125. After Dec. 23, call Mike Tominez at (814) 598-0158 from 9 a.m.-noon.
When making your reservations, please provide your name, address, phone number and number of meals needed to ensure availability of food and delivery. Takeout and delivery are set to begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Takeout will be available from 10-11:30 a.m., while deliveries will run between 10 a.m. and noon.
On that morning, the 200 block of South First Street will be closed to regular traffic. Delivery drivers will receive dinners on the east side of the street, while takeout patrons will line up on the west side of the road.
“Parish volunteers take time out of their Christmas schedules to help with food preparation, home deliveries or clean up,” Cygan said. “Due to COVID-19 guidelines, limited volunteers will be allowed to prepare the dinners. However, many volunteers are needed to deliver meals.”
All volunteers are asked to wear face masks. Those interested in volunteering should call 372-4841 ext. 125 or go online to www.Smaolean.org.
Free-will offerings are being accepted for the meals, she said. Monetary donations to defray the cost for others are also being accepted online at www.Smaolean.org, by phone at 372-4841 ext. 125. Checks may be mailed to: Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760. Write “Christmas Dinner” in the memo area of the check.