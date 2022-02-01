OLEAN — A second snow event has been declared in as many weeks in Olean after going years since the last.
Mayor Bill Aiello announced Tuesday afternoon that a snow event will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, restricting parking on city streets to allow better removal by plow crews.
“We received reports from the National Weather Service of a pending storm that could bring up to nine inches of snow to our community and want to make sure that the plows are able to get through our streets during the storm,” Aiello said in his declaration.
The declaration has no set end time and will be announced. The last snow emergency, on Jan. 18, ended after about 15 hours once city crews had cleared streets of over a foot of snow.
Snow events, previously triggered by set snowfall totals, were changed in 2015 to be at the discretion of the mayor. Under the city ordinance, parking of motor vehicles on primary streets shall be prohibited between 3-7 a.m. Parking on sub-primary streets shall be prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m. Parking on secondary streets is banned between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The shifting times allow for those with no off-street parking to move cars from sub-primary streets to secondary streets to make way for plows, and moving their vehicles back to sub-primary streets to clear the secondary streets. Violators may be given parking tickets.
Primary streets include the full lengths of State and Union streets.
Sub-primary streets, which represent corridors through neighborhoods, sites near schools, large businesses and city buildings, include Alder from Seneca to Spring; Buffalo; Clark; Clinton, North and South; Constitution; Delaware from Union to Barry; Eighth, North, between West Sullivan Street and Wayne Street; Elm, East and West; Euclid, Fifteenth; First, South from State to Irving; First, North; Forest, North (200 and 300 blocks); Fourth, South (200 block); Fourth, North from Wayne north; Franchot Boulevard (east of Union); Franklin; Front; Genesee; Green, West; Hamilton; Henley West; Higgins; Highland Terrace; Homer; Indiana Avenue; Irving; Johnson; King; Laurens; Madison; Main; Nineteenth, South; Oregon; Oviatt (east of Main); Pine; Prospect; Queen; Reed from Third to Thirteenth; River; Seneca; Seventh; South; Spring, East; Spruce; Stardust; Sullivan, West, from Union to Fifteenth; Sunrise, from Stardust to Van Buren; Terrace; Third, North (300 block); Twelfth; Twenty-first; Twenty-fourth; Times Square; Union Street, North Extension; Van Buren; Washington; Wayne; York.
Secondary streets are all other streets in the city.
Residents who do not have off-street parking may use city government-owned public parking lots for free during the events.
A $50 fine is set for the registered owners of vehicles that are not moved. In addition, vehicles may be towed at the owner’s expense. In January, 99 vehicles were ticketed for noncompliance.
The last snow event was declared over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in January, with the last one before that in January 2019. The last time two declarations were made in the city in a single winter was in 2016.