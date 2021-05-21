OLEAN — There will be no formal city fireworks on the Fourth of July again this year.
The Olean Area Fireworks Committee issued a statement Thursday afternoon indicating that the show, typically held at Bradner Stadium, will be on hiatus again this year.
“Due to the multitude of uncertainty, regarding future New York State gathering requirements and varying levels of logistical concerns, the Olean Area Fireworks will be canceled for the second year in a row,” the statement read. “This was done with careful consideration including looking at the current area vaccination rates and talking with area healthcare professionals.”
Officials also reacted to calls to “just shoot them” without hosting a large event.
“Many people have offered suggestions such as to not let people into the stadium and do the fireworks anyway. This will not solve the gathering issues in neighboring parks, on the levees and in parking lots throughout the city. We sincerely want to be able to shoot the show but with too much uncertainty, we will remain hopeful for 2022.”
The timetable — not funding — is expected to have contributed to the decision. The firefighters’ association works with an outside fireworks display company to handle the show — meaning a decision had to be made earlier in the year, before Memorial Day. The shows typically cost north of $20,000, with a large percentage going into insurance, not fireworks themselves.
Historically, funding raised at Bradner Stadium during the show provides the bulk of funds for the following year’s display, with firefighters reporting in 2020 that funds were available and are expected to have been rolled over to 2021.
However, other displays will occur around the region for Independence Day. The Galeton, Pa., Fireworks Committee reported in April that the annual show will occur at 10 p.m. July 3 after having been canceled in 2020.
Fireworks will also be on display in Ellicottville that weekend as part of the Ellicottville Championship Rodeo. The Cuba Lake Cottage Owners Association was able to put on its annual show in 2020 due to the nature of the show over the water for cottage residents and guests to view in safety.
Details for potential shows in Andover and at the Seneca Allegany Casino have not been released.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)