OLEAN — City homeowners needing to replace unsafe or broken sidewalk blocks can now apply for assistance
The Common Council on Tuesday approved revisions to the program, now focusing on reimbursements for larger jobs instead of doing the work and billing the property owner.
The application form launched Thursday afternoon, reflecting the rule changes. It may be found at cityofolean.org.
Rules approved Tuesday include:
- Properties must be owner-occupied and serve as the primary residence of the applicant. The property may be either a single-family dwelling unit or a duplex.
- A rebate of 50% of the construction cost of eligible sidewalk, up to $7.50 per square foot is available for the mainline sidewalk for residential properties with a $1,000 cap per property. Driveway aprons and approach sidewalks are ineligible for this program.
- A $75 city Department of Public Works sidewalk replacement permit is required for all sidewalk replacements, including those funded by the sidewalk rebate program.
- All concrete work must be done by a city-licensed contractor.
- Homeowners requiring 32 square feet or less of sidewalk work may choose to utilize the city’s publicly bid contractor. Payment will be due within 90 days of completion.
- Eligible sidewalks include those that are heaved or sunk, cracked or broken or are not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act as determined by the Department of Public Works. Sidewalks replaced for cosmetic purposes only are ineligible for this program.
- An application must be completed and submitted to the Department of Public Works by the property owner.
- DPW staff will inspect and approve the application before the project begins in order to be eligible for the rebate. A post-construction inspection will be performed prior to release of funding to ensure it meets the specifications included in the application packet.
- Priority will be given to applicants who have been notified by the Department of Public Works that their sidewalk is in need of replacement.
- Homeowners can only participate in this program one time.
Previously, applicants could have used the city contractor and then repaid the city or used their own contractor and sought aid from the city. However, delays in repayment by homeowners for the city contractor to perform the work limited the amount of work that could be done with the program funds until repayment occurred.
The council also allocated $30,000 to the rebate program on Tuesday, able to assist at least 30 homeowners at the maximum reimbursement.