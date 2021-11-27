OLEAN — Black Friday isn’t the same as it once was for some Olean-area residents.
Gone were the long lines of shoppers waiting in lines for hours for stores to open. Stores seemed to temper expectations for Black Friday with early specials and online deals. In contrast to recent years, few retailers were open on Thanksgiving.
With COVID-19 surging in Cattaraugus County and across Western New York, not all stores were looking for long lines and a surge of shoppers.
A slow and steady pace of customers seemed to be coming to the Olean Center Mall retailers. Many wore masks as the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommends in areas of high COVID-19 community transmission, which includes Cattaraugus County at this time.
Still, old traditions die hard — or so it seemed outside the two major retailers at Olean Center Mall Friday morning.
Lorie Miller of Olean walked across the cold parking lot with her two daughters, Staci Forgey and Katlyn Blecha toward J.C. Penney Co. front door.
“We do it every year,” said Forgey. “We’ve been doing it every year since I was little.”
Her mother agreed, saying, “It’s a tradition.”
Forgey came from Virginia Beach for Thanksgiving and shopping the day after.
“We’re true old school,” said Blecha. “We’ve been out shopping all morning. We started at Walmart, then to Harbor Freight and now we’re at Penney’s.”
Forgey said they sit down and plan things out in advance. “We look at the flyers. We spend all day Thursday cooking and planning.”
Brandi DeGolier of Olean said she was “looking for some Black Friday ‘bargains’” as she walked into Penney’s with her daughter Pam Krouse, who was visiting from Milton, Pa.
“We often come out on Black Friday,” DeGolier said, adding the cold weather did not deter them, either.
Mike Lyons of Olean waited for his wife to park the car before going into the department store. “I’m just here for a little Christmas shopping with her,” he smiled. “We go out Christmas shopping every Black Friday.”
Meanwhile, over at Kohl’s, Diane Frunzillo and her daughters Jamie and Lynn hauled packages of Black Friday sales back to the car before going on to the next sale.
“It’s kind of a tradition,” Diane said. “Even though you can do it online, we enjoy doing this together.”
Another growing tradition is Small Business Saturday, which is today. Small businesses have made this another big day for retail shoppers who’ve already been through Cyber Monday and Black Friday.
Many shoppers didn’t wait for the Black Friday sales this year because of supply chain delays and the fear of finding empty shelves or fewer choices of models or colors.
Those who shopped online or started hitting the stores weeks ago probably already have their gifts wrapped. It’s not the same as Black Friday — even in its abbreviated form.