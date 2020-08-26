OLEAN — Almost a dozen dangerous trees are to be removed from two of the city’s parks.
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday authorized $23,300 from the city’s General Fund contingency line to remove seven trees from Boardman Park and four trees from the heavily wooded Oak Hill Park following the recommendation of city Forester Sue Cooper that the trees pose a hazard due to dead limbs.
“Unfortunately, as they get hazardous, we have to clean them up,” Aiello said after the meeting.
One tree in Oak Hill Park had already failed, Aiello said, leading to its removal to protect park visitors.
While the trees are large and old, the species of the trees played more of a role in the deterioration.
Most of the trees are ash trees, Aiello said, which the city forester noted were infected with the emerald ash borer.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the insect was first found in Detroit in 2002 after being brought to America from Asia in untreated wood packaging. Since then, the invasive species has destroyed tens of millions of valuable ash trees. The wood from ash trees, most popular in baseball bats, is used for a variety of purposes including furniture, tool handles, boat oars and hockey sticks. The ash borer can kill a large ash tree in a few years, or a young tree in a single growing season.
Officials both on the council and in city departments have said they wish to have replanting done to preserve the parks. The city has applied for a $1,000 grant to help with tree plantings, the mayor said.
“If successful, we’ll be able to do some replanting,” he said. “We want to replace them.”