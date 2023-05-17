OLEAN — The people who help keep the wheels rolling for area youth activities — helping run the clubs, keeping the games fair and leading fellow youths — were honored Wednesday evening.
During a ceremony at the Pulaski Club, the City of Olean Youth and Recreation Advisory Board feted Walt Zeznick, Mary Jo Bader and Emma Dwaileebe for their efforts to help area youth. Also honored were Drew Brokaw and Lily Schena, who received the Mayor’s Scholarship; as well as five senior members of the city Youth Court, Lena Smith, Naomi Hill, Chance Padlo, Dylan DiRosa and Fransisca Childs.
The Service To Youth recipients were nominated and chosen by the board, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth Bureau and Recreation Department.
“We start in the winter, when the snow’s a foot deep, and we ask, ‘Who do we want to recognize and thank?’” Shewairy said. “It’s something we don’t do enough as a society or a country, but I think we do well locally.”
“It’s not the things that make us great, it’s the people,” he added, thanking the recipients for their volunteer efforts. “It’s what’s in your heart.”
Board member Kristin Gustason nominated Bader for work with Olean Arrows Youth Hockey. Gustason said Bader’s official roles are as treasurer and website coordinator.
“But if you know Mary Jo, her jobs go well beyond that… she is the glue that holds the board together,” she said.
Gustason said Bader’s tasks range from stocking the storeroom and helping coaches stay up to date with certifications, and from running tournaments to gathering fundraising tickets “or having that ‘conversation’ with a problem parent.”
“Whenever a question or problem arises, you often hear the phrase ‘text Mary Jo,’” Gustason added.
Board member Eileen Skrobacz nominated Dwaileebe, a senior at Olean High School.
“She has done more through high school than most adults do in their lives,” Skrobacz said, noting Dwaileebe’s involvement with multiple theater groups, the school Student Activities Council, class positions, and leading efforts to create a cabaret fundraiser for the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association.
“She is just a tremendous young lady,” Skrobacz said. “I can’t wait to watch the next four years — or the next 10.”
Board member Don Scholla nominated Zeznick, a longtime official for youth and interscholastic sports across the region.
“When I think of service to youth, I think about what goes into the game,” said Scholla, longtime athletic director at Olean City School District. Along with parents and student leaders, “you also need those officials who enforce the rules.
“They do get paid, but they don’t get paid very well, and sometimes they take a lot of abuse — which they don’t deserve,” Scholla said, musing he has grown more sympathetic toward the plight of officials since retiring and watching as a spectator. “Walt’s just been so involved as an official. You name the sport, Walt’s been there. And if you don’t have the officials, you don’t have the game.
“You have to have tough skin and be able to handle it,” Scholla added. “You need people who are willing to get involved and are willing to serve.”
Scholla noted many new officials, refs and umpires last only a few years before burning out. But along with serving as an official, Zeznick has been active in helping new officials learn the ropes to provide the best experience for the participants.