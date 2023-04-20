OLEAN — The Olean Senior Center will host a six-hour AARP Smart Driver Safety Program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St.
Drivers of all ages are welcome, and participants may be eligible for auto insurance premium discounts and reduction of up to four points on their driving records.
Cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Pay with check or money order payable to AARP.
Registration is required by calling 376-5670. Arrive 15 minutes early to complete registration.