Smethport VFW’s Karly Welty (left) beats the tag from Randy’s Alyssa Ramarge during Monday’s Olean Women’s Slowpitch Softball League title game at Forness Park in August. City officials hope Cattaraugus County will aid the city in upgrades to lighting at the site — the first step toward improving the facility that hosts baseball and softball games in warmer months.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — A new resolution asking for $400,000 to light up Forness Park fields is heading to Cattaraugus County.

The Olean Common Council unanimously approved a request for American Recovery Plan Act aid from Cattaraugus County to help outfit four baseball and softball fields with modern lighting to improve evening use of the facilities. In addition, the council created a capital fund where the city can set aside money for the projects at the East Olean park.

