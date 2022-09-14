OLEAN — A new resolution asking for $400,000 to light up Forness Park fields is heading to Cattaraugus County.
The Olean Common Council unanimously approved a request for American Recovery Plan Act aid from Cattaraugus County to help outfit four baseball and softball fields with modern lighting to improve evening use of the facilities. In addition, the council created a capital fund where the city can set aside money for the projects at the East Olean park.
First requested in August, new written quotes from suppliers showed that the cost to replace and upgrade lights at Forness Park fields 1 and 2 is expected to cost about $180,000, while new lighting on field 9 would run $126,000, and $94,000 on field 10. The increase was about $50,000, officials said. Department of Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper noted that the work is expected to be done by city employees, and the costs are for materials.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, voted in favor of the resolution after expressing doubt on the project.
“I think we’re doing a bang-up job upgrading our parks,” he said, “and I fully welcome any funding that comes from Cattaraugus County for the use in our parks. I would prefer to see $400,000 go toward something that would create a new demand, something that the city doesn’t currently have.”
Kerper noted that, like the city’s use of ARPA funds, the county is limited as to what it can fund with the federal aid. The county is limited to existing programs.
“I couldn’t do a new service or a new program,” she said, adding the city had to prove that the parks are used for existing Department of Youth and Recreation programs to be eligible.
Crawford said he does not expect major increases in use of the fields due to the new lighting, but said it could lead to something new.
“It would be awesome if we could create some new programs to use the fields at night,” he said.
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that many groups have been using the facilities for charity fundraisers, and there exist other options than just targeting baseball and softball leagues and tournaments.
Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, recommended that the city could be “marketing it to some of those things that benefit our community in a different way,” as the days get shorter in the fall to bring in additional users.
“It could be awesome if we could create some new programs to use the fields at night,” Crawford said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen defeated a resolution to install deer crossing signs on Constitution Avenue near Two Mile Creek, and on Genesee Street near Johnson Brook.
Crawford, Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, Gonzalez and McCall voted against the measure, while Witte, Robinson and Anastasia voted in favor.
“A deer hit me on Constitution 15, 20 years ago — would a sign have made a difference? Absolutely not,” Crawford said. He also joked that “deer can’t read signs” but suggested drivers pay more attention in less densely developed areas of the city where deer are known to live.
After driving down Genesee Street and Constitution Avenue, Panus said “if you clip a deer doing 35, you weren’t paying attention.”
He said he wasn’t opposed to placing signs for peace of mind, but he questioned the usefulness of such signs.
McCall, who was originally in favor but voted against the proposal, noted she came close to hitting two deer in the city in the last week.
“I just think there’s more deer,” McCall said. “Both of the deer I saw … I don’t know if (signs) would have made a difference.”
Gonzalez opposed the signs as a waste, noting that drivers should not be going fast on either of those streets in the first place, and adding signs would lose their effectiveness.
When it was mentioned by Crawford that the council may need to revisit discussions from 2019 on possible deer population control, Gonzalez added he would oppose culling — the selective killing of deer to limit population — in the same way he would be against culling feral cats as cruel.