OLEAN — Students in the Olean City School District could be taking their state tests with a computer screen in front of them instead of pen and paper as soon as next spring.

District Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris said Tuesday that students in grades 3 through 8 will take their ELA and Math/STEAM assessments on their iPads or laptops this spring.

