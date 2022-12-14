OLEAN — Students in the Olean City School District could be taking their state tests with a computer screen in front of them instead of pen and paper as soon as next spring.
District Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris said Tuesday that students in grades 3 through 8 will take their ELA and Math/STEAM assessments on their iPads or laptops this spring.
“Many districts have transitioned to computer-based testing over the past few years,” she told the school board. “The State Education Department is moving toward eliminating paper-based testing for students in grades three through eight altogether.”
Regionally, Morris said some districts have begun participating in computer-based tests, noting the process has been efficient and successful for students.
“Many have observed that students can write more complete and detailed responses in short and extended response questions than they have previously in their paper-based format,” she said. “This is something that’s going to be new for our district.”
Morris said the district’s tech department will work with CA BOCES and state teams to ensure Olean’s devices and system connectivity is ready for the assessments. She said there will be opportunities for teachers and students to practice using computer-based testing as part of regular classroom instruction.
“We’re also going to participate in the state’s computer-based testing simulation in January,” she added.
While the ELA and math testing will still occur over a two-day period, Morris said they’re going to be scheduled on separate dates to allow for staggering the computers rather than having everyone on every device at the same time.
“We’ll be sharing information about computer-based testing with families and provide updates along the way,” she said.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)