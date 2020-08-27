OLEAN — When the Olean City School District opens for the fall semester in September students, teachers and parents will be asked to adjust to a new way of learning during the pandemic.
Superintendent Rick Moore said the school year will begin Sept. 9 with remote learning, followed by a portion of the students returning Sept. 10 to begin the hybrid plan.
“When we open Sept. 9 it will be totally remote,” Moore said. “It’s just to give a day for the teachers and kids to interact. I know the principals have a bunch of videos with tours of the buildings and things like that.”
He said Sept. 10 is the first day for students in all grade levels who are enrolled in the Gold cohort schedule to attend in-person classes in school. Those students will also attend Friday in-person classes, where masks will be worn.
“The (students) in the Red cohort will come on the following Monday and Tuesday” for in-person classes, Moore explained. Wednesday of each week will have no students in schools to allow for deep cleaning of the campuses.
“Letters have been sent out to all the kids letting them know what cohort they’re in, what time they’re supposed to be there and what time the pick-up is,” Moore said. “It varies a little bit from building to building.”
In addition, he said approximately 15% to 17% of the students in the district have opted to attend totally remote classes.
Moore said the question-answer sessions held earlier this month for parents were well-received.
“I think the main concern, believe it or not, was that they wanted to make sure we had a common drop-off and pick-up time,” he said. “This was just so they didn’t have to keep running back and forth” between campuses for multiple children in a family.
“We were able to accommodate that and fixed our schedule so that if you have a kid in elementary, you pick that kid up and then go to the middle school,” he explained.
Those using bus transportation will ride in buses with fewer students to allow for social distancing. This will equate to more runs for the buses.
Child care was another important issue expressed by parents of younger students.
“The YMCA (of Olean) has done a fabulous job,” Moore said in referring to a program set up by the Y to care and work with younger children during their out-of-school remote learning time.
“They’re basically going to mirror our day” by helping children with remote learning, he said of Y staff who are expected to consist of student teachers and education students from area colleges. Moore said he would encourage the community to donate to the Y’s current capital drive that would help with the child care program.
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the program will provide tutoring, homework support, structural enrichment and character building activities. Financial support is available in addition to sliding scale fees that will be available in accordance with household income.
“We are holding our second round of information and registration sessions (today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.) and Saturday (from 9 to 11 a.m.) as well, for parents,” Raabe said.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the agency is able to serve 250 youth at the Olean Y location and hundreds more across the other nine school districts during out-of-school time.
“It is our priority to ensure that there are no barriers for families this school year as their children return back to school,” Sweitzer said. “The YMCA of the Twin Tiers is committed to making sure every child has the opportunity to receive the education they deserve, and most importantly, that we are there to support parents working in our communities so our local businesses can thrive.”