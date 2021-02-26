OLEAN — Olean City School District administrators and board of education members continue to discuss how to return students to full-time in-person classes at schools in the district.
Teachers and students use a hybrid model of learning — meaning classes are scheduled for both remote and in-person sessions each week.
“We’re looking at how and when we can get kids back (to in-person classes) if we can,” Superintendent Rick Moore said. “But, once again, there are a lot of regulations that we’ve got to follow. Everybody is sitting around waiting to see what the state will allow us to do and what is safe.”
He said activities at the schools, including some sports, continue and are conducted while following COVID protocols.
“This is not as much our jurisdiction as it is Section 6,” Moore explained, referencing the high school sports authority for Western New York. “So they’ve allowed basketball to take place, swimming and bowling, but no wrestling.”
Moore noted that many of the clubs for students are being held remotely.
In personnel business, the board noted this week that Kathryn Welch, reading teacher, will retire at the end of the school year, effective July 1. The board also accepted the resignations of Kimberly La Greca, science teacher, retroactive to Jan. 24; Barbara Kelly, ELA teacher, effective March 1; Christine Walker, food service helper, retroactive to Feb. 3; and Jacki Falk, teacher aide, retroactive to Feb. 8.
The board appointed Walker to the position of teacher aide, retroactive to Feb. 3; Falk to a cleaner position, retroactive to Feb. 8; Robert Malone, custodian/building and grounds maintainer; Bethany Fratercangelo, elementary teacher, effective Feb. 24.
The board also congratulated the following students for receiving the Harold Dutton Spotlight Award: Montana Yale, Caroline Carter, Amyra Shaffer, Emma Edwards, Alex Weinbach, Darren Fuller and Avianna Rauber.