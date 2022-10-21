OLEAN — The Olean City School District will begin developing a new district-wide strategic plan in November, and residents are invited to be a part of it.
Members of our school community including parents, students, teachers, administrators, support staff, community members and residents will come together to discuss and develop a plan to elevate student success for years to come.
Approaching her 100th day as district superintendent, Dr. Genelle Morris said she and the board are ready to begin formalizing the district’s plan and path is for the upcoming years.
“Part of the entry plan that I had was to discuss with as many stakeholders as possible both in the district and outside the district what their vision is and what we should have as a mission for our district,” Morris explained. “What is going well in the district, what we could improve, things like that.”
Strategic planning is an ongoing process in high-performing schools and districts, and the plan itself is a vehicle that allows the district to look at its future. Through visioning, developing a mission, examining core values and setting achievable goals, the district moves toward achieving school improvement.
This work supports the vision/mission and goals of the Board of Education to keep the district focused on the student-centered community of excellence in which all members are challenged to learn, achieve, contribute and innovate.
Morris, who has worked on three previous school district strategic plans, said she’s had informal discussions with school and general community members during the previous few months. She said their thoughts about the district’s vision, mission and goals — as well as other prepared data — will be used to examine how the district has fared with student success in recent years.
“We’ve also been looking at how people perceive how we’re doing,” she added. “We’re going to be able to do that a little bit better with the survey.”
The process will involve three phases. In phase one, Morris said key stakeholders will focus on building upon what is working well in the schools while also gathering information regarding the current state of the district.
“We’re hoping to do this in multiple ways,” she said. “We want to have a survey, send out some questionnaires and we’re seeing if we can coordinate a storytelling process where we would encourage people to tell us a time the district has done right by either your student or another student you know.”
Morris said this process allows the district to get a robust picture of what is wonderful about the district as well as help identify where the schools can strengthen up.
Additionally, during this period, the district will form a Strategic Thinking Team, Morris said, and will meet for the first time on Nov. 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Team members could be anyone from Olean graduates to local business owners to current students or their parents/guardians.
“We’ve already started to get some people who are really excited about participating,” she said. “As many people who are interested and have the time to dedicate for this processing, we’re encouraging them to sign up.”
The proposed team should include at least three high school students, three secondary-level teachers, three elementary teachers, four support staff, three community members, three parents, three business leaders, three school board members and administrators.
“We want as many perspectives as possible,” Morris added. “That gives us the best picture to develop a plan.”
The team, who will meet at five sessions to work on the strategic plan, will revisit the district’s mission and vision statement and develop a 3- to 5-year plan for the district. Morris said they’ll look at data, discuss what is important for the district and then begin developing the plan.
“The hope is to have this fully approved so we can begin implantation of the plan for the following year, the 2023-24 school year,” she said.
The district will also have five sessions with the administrative team to ensure all existing plans and curricular initiatives/programs are aligned with its strategic direction.
In phase two, stakeholders will take what was discussed and established in phase one to set goals and develop action plans for those areas, Morris said. The administrative team will be tasked with crafting strategic actions around the strategic priorities and reporting to the superintendent and the board of education on their progress, accomplishments and outcomes.
“Phase two will take a couple of months, maybe February through March or April,” she said.
In phase three, district and school teams will refine the implementation plan in each school building will a specificity that includes checkpoints to monitor and celebrate success. The high school may have an action plan focused on college prep or joining the workforce, something the elementary schools probably wouldn’t need to worry about, Morris explained.
“As long as we have a direction and we have an idea of where we want to go, and we’re able to articulate that among each other, it helps guide where we’re going,” she said.
Morris said effective organizations have a similar planning process that they engage in for success. For the Olean school district to be successful in achieving its vision, mission and goals for the students, the stakeholders need to come together and make the district’s vision a living document that can be implemented.
“I want to encourage people to sign up because it would be wonderful to have as many different perspectives as we’re able to help guide the direction of our district going forward,” she added.
Those interested in participating in the Strategic Thinking Team should complete the form on the district website. Subsequent meetings are tentatively scheduled for Nov. 14, Dec. 12, Jan. 10 and Jan. 18.
For more information, call the district office at 372-8018.