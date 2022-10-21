Olean High School

Olean High School

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — The Olean City School District will begin developing a new district-wide strategic plan in November, and residents are invited to be a part of it.

Members of our school community including parents, students, teachers, administrators, support staff, community members and residents will come together to discuss and develop a plan to elevate student success for years to come.

