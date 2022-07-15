OLEAN — Students who attend Olean schools may be getting out of class and on their way to clubs, sports practices or home 20 minutes earlier starting in September.
The Olean City School District announced that start and end times for the school day will be pushed up 20 minutes at each school starting this fall, but there will be no adjustment to the length of the school day.
“This means school will start 20 minutes earlier than the previous school year, and school will end 20 minutes earlier in all our schools,” said Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, in a post on the school website.
Meanwhile, morning bus schedules would remain largely as they currently are, Morris said. “There will be the usual annual adjustments to pickup times according to student population changes, and a few five- to one-minute differences on select bus runs,” she said.
Morris said the administrative team decided to adjust the start and end times for all schools based on consideration of the feedback and data collected in the 2021-22 school year.
Both East View and Washington West elementary schools would begin the school day at 7:50 a.m. with dismissal times at 2:30 p.m. Olean High School’s day would begin at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 2:44 p.m. Olean Intermediate Middle School would see the day begin at 8:04 a.m. and have dismissal at 2:50 p.m.
Morris said student schedules, safety, after-school activities and athletics, financial considerations and family convenience all played a part in making the 20-minute shift.
For students who attend the BOCES CTE centers, seniors will be able to take all required courses at the high school before leaving for afternoon BOCES, Morris said. Last year, students had to come back for a period, posing issues for scheduling and attendance.
“Juniors will not have the long wait time in the morning and instead will have time for one class before heading to the CTE center,” she said.
Concerning safety, Morris said there are hundreds of students at the middle and high schools arriving upwards to an hour before staff arrives and classes begin.
“Many are asking why we can’t start classes earlier to accommodate them,” she said. “Our need for hiring morning security staff will drastically decrease.”
For extracurricular activities and athletics, Morris said bus drivers will have time to complete their runs and then take an athletic trip. There will also be fewer instances of students having to be released from classes early to make it on time to athletic contests.
“In general, an earlier starting time for clubs and activities will permit students to participate, accommodating families’ schedules,” she added.
On the fiscal side of the change, the district paid more than $86,000 to staff for morning supervision during the 2021-22 school year, Morris said. Additionally, the district paid more than $21,000 to contract with private bus companies because their drivers were busy on afternoon runs and could not drive to athletic contests.
Morris said parents have told the district they need to drop off their children early to make it to work on time.
With all the district’s transportation factors considered — including out-of-district placements, shared transportation with Portville and Hinsdale and driver staffing, among others — Morris said the current bus schedule routing is optimal.
“Drivers would not be able to be back in time, and our afternoon runs would be even later,” she said of changing the bus schedule for only one school or group. “This would be a greater hardship for athletic runs, putting a higher reliance on outside contracting.”
Morris said the district understands this change will impact the schedules of both families and staff members. However, they hope announcing next year’s changes this far in advance will allow adequate time for all to plan for the changes ahead.
“Please accept my sincerest gratitude to the community members and staff members who contributed their time, knowledge, ideas and feedback throughout the planning process for this important initiative,” she said. “I thank you for all you have done to support our students’ academics, safety and well-being.”
For questions or more information, contact the superintendent at (716) 375-8018 or email huskystrong@oleanschools.org.