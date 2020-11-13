OLEAN — The superintendent of Olean City School District said Friday classes were closed down for in-person learning and moved to remote learning after two individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Rick Moore said a staff member and a student tested positive at Washington West Elementary School and Olean High School this week. He didn’t specify which campus had the adult or student with the positive test.
He said all campuses were closed Friday out of precaution as a result.
“You just want to make sure that the (Cattaraugus County Department of Health) has time to contact trace,” Moore said. “Basically, that’s what we’re going to do and we’ll know, probably over the weekend, if it is smart to reopen again. Parents should probably have a backup plan” for remote learning.
“As we see cases increase, I’ve got to believe we’re going to go remote more often,” he continued. “At some point we’ve got to decide if it’s a wise choice to go fully remote. I think that’s where we’re at right now, we’re just kind of contemplating that.”
Moore said adding to the concern are the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, when more people will be traveling and congregating at homes and other public areas.
“As cases increase, we just want to make sure we keep everybody safe,” he added. “We did post on our website the criteria if you travel or have guests coming in. We’re just asking people to be responsible and follow the criteria to the best of their ability. We’re just trying to keep everybody safe right now.”
Moore said families and students were notified of the closures Thursday through emails and robocalls to the homes. He said families will be notified Sunday evening with information on the status of classes, and whether they’ll be offered in-person or remotely Monday.
The district closed down for remote learning a few days in early October when a high school student and an employee at Washington West tested positive for the virus. The district used the closure to clean the campuses and allow the health department to conduct its contact tracing.