OLEAN — With summer vacation half over, officials at the Olean City School District are already discussing ways for students to return to classes in September as normally as possible.
During the regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Rick Moore said all students will be attending school in person the first day back barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Moore said the district is forming a team of people from across the schools, as well as board members and parents, to help plan what the new year will look like, both by returning things to normal from pre-Covid as well as celebrating the students and staff with special events and getting them excited to come back to school.
“A lot of it we’re still waiting on from the state, but we’re hearing a lot of good things, and then there are some things that make us nervous,” he said. “We are hearing the three-foot rule, which will be awesome because it will allow us to bring all the kids back.”
Moore said if students have to social distance from 3 feet away instead of 6 feet, then all the students could be in school and ride the buses with normal schedules if they wore masks. He said they are also planning on the worst case scenario and have reached out to principals about finding spaces for students to learn from if needed.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, but what we learned from last year is we need a number of really good plans and we need a lot of input from the whole community,” he added.
For sports, Moore said the seasons and schedules are expected to be back to normal going into the fall.
As part of the back-to-school celebration, Moore said the district hopes to hold an open house in the evening to allow more parents to attend with their children. He said another idea is having an opening day parade for the senior class and/or the elementary classes.
“We’ve gone through a year-and-a-half of being locked down,” he said. “It’s time to celebrate safely but to still celebrate.”
After pushing for every student having a learning device such as a laptop or tablet last year with remote learning, Moore said the district is planning to give every student a device for the upcoming year as well.
The class schedules and times are expected to look the same as pre-Covid with minor adjustments, Moore said.
Summer school classes and programs have been going well, Moore said. About 65 students are in Kindergarten through second grade, 53 students in third through fifth grades, 43 in sixth, 34 in seventh, 25 in eighth, 26 in ninth, 42 in 10th, 29 in 11th, 25 in 12th, 25 in special education and 58 in the summer STAR program.
Rachael Schreiber, president of the Olean Teachers’ Association, shared some of the success stories the teachers have been seeing this summer with the board. She said one of the district’s physical education teachers and an art teacher expressed how nice it was to have students in person doing credit recovery.
At the elementary level, Schreiber said teachers settled in quickly, doing strong academic programming while making summer school fun. In the middle school, she said one student who had been absent much of the previous year has attended every day of summer school.
“I think that says a lot about kids,” she said. “That in-person connection really makes a difference for a lot of our kids.”
Concerning the planning committee, board member Janine Fodor said the district should be proactive and form some plans before the state issues any guidance. She said it would be better for the district to make plans based on what is best for their kids rather than wait for the state and have to come up with something at the last minute.
Board member Ira Katzenstein said there will likely be some guidance from the state and the district should try to follow that when it comes even if that means changing the plan a little.
“We really want to get back to being student-centered. It has to be about the kids,” added board member Mary Hirsch-Schena. “All this other stuff we will make happen, but we really got to do our very best that we’re giving them the best opportunities. They’re the heart of our district.”
Board member James E. Padlo noted changes from the state came regularly over the past year and the district has to be ready to adapt, such as working around people who chose not to get a vaccine or couldn’t get a vaccine.
“A part of the plan is to prepare for the worst,” said board member Julio Fuentes. “New variants are coming out, and if we prepare for the worst and fall short of it, we’ll be okay.”
Moore said the planning committee would likely begin meeting weekly throughout August on either a Tuesday or Wednesday and will form a more solid plan while waiting for updates from the state.