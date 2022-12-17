Olean schools begin ’23-24 budget talks

OLEAN — As the Olean City School District begins working on building the 2023-24 budget, a focus on student and staff needs as well as a new economic reality are playing a big part.
Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris and business administrator Jenny Bilotta have laid out the district’s expectations and priorities when planning next year’s budget for the Board of Education.
Morris said it was one of several updates the administration plans to provide the board in the coming months, specifically on areas of the budget that we want to bring more attention to.
“Everything that we’re doing is really centering around our mission and our strategic plan where we’re focusing on academic achievement, trying to look at how to be a positive culture for our staff and students, encouraging community involvement and reinforcing and supporting social/emotional support,” she said.
When developing the budget, Morris said the district needs to consider its revenues, its expenditures and its primary service of educational programs and finding a balance between those three.
For boosting academic achievements for students, Morris said the district identified key areas to focus on when building the budget, including equity in outcomes, enchrichment/extracurricular opportunities, interventions with multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) programs and maximizing space and scheduling.
“By really examining our master scheduling and making sure that’s done efficiently and in a way that will allow for the opportunities we outlined,” she said.
To make social and emotional supports a priority, Morris said the district will continue utilizing the Leader In Me program, look further at restorative justice practices and providing core and intervention MTSS programs.
“All of this is possible when we have a strong, well-developed staff that is able to deliver academic achievement and social/emotional support,” she said. “We want to make sure professional development available for our staff, making sure we have our recruitment efforts very much refined and targeted to get the very best teachers and the best staff and we want to make sure we also invest in retention of our current staff and improving climate.”
Keeping those key considerations in mind while building the budget, Bilotta said the district is going to focus on a staff analysis as the staffing shortage across the state is becoming critically difficult. Taking a look at the recent trends in student enrollment for the district, she said they need to look at what staff is needed compared with academic needs.
“This year, particularly at the high school, we had a really hard time filling some of these roles, so we’re taking a step back and saying what roles do we need?” she explained. “Which roles do we need that are currently vacant, what different roles do we need and how are we going to best meet the needs of our students?”
Projecting future retirements and open positions that may need to be filled are another aspect to the staffing plan. Bilotta said a lot of staff retired the past couple of years and a large number could potentially retire this year. Meanwhile, the district is looking at better ways to recruit new staff including branching out of the region to other markets, she said.
“We have to get creative,” she said. “The days of just going and looking at the teacher coming straight out of college, you know, it’s more difficult. It’s not that simple.”
FROM THE financial side, the impact of potential Foundation Aid changes for the 2024-25 school year and the federal COVID-19 relief funds ending will effect future budgets.
Bilotta said the district’s Foundation Aid likely won’t increase as it has previously based on enrollment trends, but for next year the district is receiving about $25.53 million, which includes about $2 million for community schools.
A possible option for finances is a change in the tax levy, Bilotta said. The district has maintained zero increase in the tax levy for the past several budget, but the school board members should discuss if they want to go to the voters with a tax increase.
“What are we going to have to back into to balance that budget?” she asked.
Meanwhile, Bilotta said the district has a good amount of reserves. However, she recommended an increase in the capital reserve fund as the cost of materials and supply chain in the construction world have skyrocketed the past two years.
“Take a walk into any hardware store and see if you come out spending the same amount you did a year or two ago,” she said. “As we plan for the future, we need to take a look at this reserves closely.”
For building aid, Bilotta said the district will need to utilize projections and verify with output reports for costs, especially since there are still many areas that need a focus on capital improvement. Additionally, BOCES aid is expected to increase for the next year as the district continues to utilize many of the services and programs it has to offer.
Concerning expenditures, Bilotta said they are still in the early stages of gathering the figures, but one certainty is health insurance is expected to increase by at least 10%.
“(Healthcare providers) are requesting 20 percent increases. You’ve seen the stories of the nurses and the demands in healthcare in general,” she said. “I think it’s a combination of everything. What’s driving the costs, be it overtime or traveling nurses, is the shortage. I compare the healthcare industry to the education industry in a lot of senses.”
For areas such as special education, BOCES, technology and utilities, among other costs, Bilotta said more analysis has to be done on previous years to predict where the expenses may be next year.
“We’re really just kicking off the in-depth budget discussions,” she added.