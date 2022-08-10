Olean schools announce employee milestones, retirements

The Olean City School District congratulates its recent milestone employees (top row, from left) Mary Ellen Sader and Daisy Matya and offers best wishes to its recent retirees (bottom row, from left) Shirlee Russell, Patricia Schirrmacher and Shayne Certo.

OLEAN — A number of employee milestones and retirement recognitions have been announced by the Olean City School District.

Celebrating 30 years with the district is Mary Ellen Sader, Secretary to Principal & Building Secretary at Olean High School.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social