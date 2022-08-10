Olean schools announce employee milestones, retirements

OLEAN — A number of employee milestones and retirement recognitions have been announced by the Olean City School District.
Celebrating 30 years with the district is Mary Ellen Sader, Secretary to Principal & Building Secretary at Olean High School.
Sader is an Olean High School graduate and St. Bonaventure University alumna with a degree in Mass Communications. She began her career in the Olean school district in 1992 as an aide in the family room for the Even Start Program at Washington West.
Sader later worked as Secretary for the Committee on Special Education until June 2006. She then began serving as Secretary to the Assistant Principal at Olean High School until July 2016, when she started her current position.
Sader and her husband, Bob, have three children and eight grandchildren.
Additionally, one employee is celebrating five years with the district — Daisy Matya, a 1:1 Aide at Olean High School who started in August 2017.
The district also has three retirements to recognize this month.
Shirlee Russell, a Teacher Aide, is retiring after 34-plus years in the Olean City School District. Russell initially worked at North Hill Boardmanville and East View Elementary and then moved on to work the YMCA Before and After School Program for 30 years.
In her retirement, Russell said she looks forward to spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Retiring after more than 32 years with the district is Patricia Schirrmacher, a Teacher Aide.
Schirrmacher initially attended Olean Business Institute and, in 1989, began working in the district as a library aide.
Schirrmacher also served as a Title I Reading Aide, Computer Aide, Office Help and Classroom Aide during her tenure with the district.
Finally, Shayne Certo, Central Registrar, is retiring after 15-plus years in the district.
Certo initially started as a Classroom Aide and then became a Library Aide for Olean High School. She also served a Keyboard Specialist for Community Schools before becoming the Central Registrar.
Certo said her favorite member is working with the students in elementary school and then again when they were in high school. In retirement, she plans to travel, volunteer and spend time with family.
The Olean City School District offers congratulations to the milestone employees and best wishes to all the retirees in their next adventure.