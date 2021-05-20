OLEAN — Olean Board of Education members on Wednesday certified the results of Tuesday’s budget vote and board elections during the regular meeting, noting that voter turnout was about one-third of 2020’s.
Olean City School District residents approved a $43.68 million budget by a 508-83 margin and elected Julio Fuentes and incumbent Mary Hirsch-Schena to the board, 396 and 376 votes, respectively.
“I think you saw the community overwhelmingly supported us with our budget, and the vote was very positive and I want to thank them,” said Superintendent Rick Moore. “And I want to thank all the candidates who ran, whether they won or not. I want to thank them for committing to our community.”
District Clerk Victoria Zaleski said the total number of voters this year was 633, including absentee ballots. Last year, when the district mailed out more than 9,000 absentee ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing in-person voting, nearly 1,900 residents participated, she said.
Board member Paul Hessney wondered if the district could do more with the absentee ballot option in the future to encourage more participation. Zaleski said residents must request absentee ballots first and that the district publicly announces that option each year.
“Statewide, all of the participation amongst all the schools was drastically down,” explained Jenny Bilotta, business administrator. “All the schools had very little participation in the budget votes.”
However, Zaleski noted that Olean had one of the highest turnouts for area districts this year.
Board member James Padlo noted, “Let’s keep in mind that last year people weren’t doing a whole lot so they were probably more focused on what we’re doing.”
The board approved the 2021-22 school calendar following discussion on the change to return to a two-week break in April and no break in February after many years of having a weeklong break in both months.
Board member Kelly Keller said the change was discussed previously in the operations committee with the pros and cons of either one two-week break or two one-week breaks. She said many parents she talked to expressed concern with a two-week break because of the difficulty with child care, but some families like the change because it allows for more manageable vacations in April.
“I think we’re going to try it, and if we find that it is difficult we may have to decide to go back to that split break,” Hirsch-Schena said. “It is a very long period of time between when Christmas break is over and we go back in January until that break in April.”
Moore noted that some teachers liked the idea of two weeks in April because the February break can disrupt any progress made following Christmas before another week off. He said the longer time without a break can allow for better continuity of education.
Hirsch-Schena said that the calendar change also makes the district’s schedule different from CA BOCES, but they would make sure Olean students can get to their BOCES classes during the April break.
“This really is an example of everything old is new again,” said board member John Bartimole. “We used to have a two-week break, and I remember the push back when we went to two one-week breaks. It’s just the flavor of the times.”
The board also approved the creation of teaching assistant positions for the elementary schools and two teacher positions for the intermediate school.
The teacher assistant positions would be primarily for math help, Billota said. Hirsch-Schena said she is happy with that increase for the district and encourages more aids to pursue becoming teaching assistants.
The two teachers for the intermediate school would be due to larger overall class sizes and the desire to keep individual classroom sizes low, Moore said. The current fourth-grade class has about 25 more students than other primary-level classes, Billota noted.