Olean school vote has largest in-person turnout since 2012

OLEAN — With six candidates running for three open seats and a spending plan $3.65 million more expensive than the current school year on the ballot, the Olean City School District saw its largest voter turnout Tuesday in a decade.
The Board of Education accepted the official finalized results of the vote where both resolutions passed by near 2-to-1 margins. Voters approved the $47.33 million budget with no property tax levy change, 587-298, and a vehicle reserve fund for up to $2 million was approved, 599-263.
Meanwhile, two new and one returning face will be on the Board of Education.
Winning five-year seats on the school board were Daniel J. Farnham with 498 votes and Lee W. Filbert with 462 votes. Incumbent Paul A. Hessney received 398 votes to earn an unexpired two-year term.
Other candidates on the ballot included Rychelle L. Weseman with 397 votes, Timothy R. Sherlock with 292 votes, and Gary W. Harvey, Jr. with 140 votes.
“With this number of votes, and me winning by one, it says a lot for the democratic process,” Hessney said. “Every vote does count.”
Hessney also noted the voter turnout seemed larger than in previous years and wondered if there was any reason for it.
Indeed, Tuesday saw 911 voters submit ballots compared to 589 in 2021.
District clerk Vicki Irizarry said she’s been compiling the vote results since 1997 and every year is a little different in terms of voter participation. She said everything from what propositions are on the ballot to how many school board seats are up and how many candidates are running affects the total number of voters.
Interim superintendent Dr. Karen Geelan said Tuesday’s turnout was the largest in the district since 2012 when 915 voters cast ballots. This doesn’t include the 2020 participation of 1,630 where mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For comparison, 2013 saw 661 voters, 2014 saw 384, 2015 saw 550, 2016 saw 450, 2017 saw 305, 2018 saw 261 and 2019 saw 350.
“This leads me to believe that there was a time 2012-13 and 2013-14 where we had higher numbers and then dropped significantly for a while,” Geelan said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Geelan updated the school board on the results of three studies performed by Futures Education during the 2021-22 year that looked at the district’s transportation, health services and education services.
Folks from Futures will present their research study methods and findings at the regular June 7 school board meeting.
“I wanted to go through some of those findings, highlight some of those findings and some of those recommendations and then also help us think about if there’s anything we would like them to expand on more or make sure they focus on,” Geelan said.
Geelan said the School Transportation Efficiency Study received many commendations for the district, such as permitting early drop-off to accommodate participation in the breakfast program and maintaining cost effective standards at about 2.65% of the budget when 5% or less is recommended.
The study recommended using routing software for efficiency, and the district has purchased, initiated and held training for routing software for the 2022-23 year. The findings also recommended a written agreement with Hinsdale and Portville including one-year notifications to discontinue.
However, the study found staffing to be adequate with the driver shortage having less of an impact in Olean than other districts, a capital reserve fund for the bus fleet, regular fleet turnover for lower maintenance fees, maintain coverage for insured and noninsured drivers and relatively high actual ridership ratios.
For the School Based Health Services: Municipal Medicaid, the study found the district’s Medicaid claims approval of 93% is relatively high, but the district is not receiving Medicaid reimbursement for all Medicaid-eligible services being provided to all Medicaid-eligible students and Olean General Hospital occupation and physical therapies serviced generous staffing and some sessions were short in duration for Medicaid billing purposes, resulting in about $1.5 million in reimbursements the district missed.
Geelan said an explanation of the calculations finding the $1.5 million loss in Medicaid billing is needed on June 7.
To help with this, the study recommended the district transfer some positions from IDEA to the general fund for Medicaid billing purposes. The district also dedicated one school employee to do the Medicaid billing with training provided and is now accounting for the hours scheduled and billed.
Finally, for Education Services Analysis Findings, the study found there is no comprehensive or pervasive culture of ownership for students with disabilities, the relationship between general and special education at administrative levels is variable and poor, professional development for classroom aides are an area of need.
The study also found the organizational structure of special education administration is logical and rational with the process and procedures reported as consistent. However, there is a lack of clearly articulated written eligibility and exit guidelines for the various instructional programs and related services.
Other findings saw a lean ratio for special education teachers, more students are in general ed settings compared to the county and staff, a generous staffing of paraprofessionals, a need to review criteria for various therapies, a need to examine contracts and costs with Olean General, Response to Intervention is a subject of diverse perspectives and 12:1:1 and 8:1:1 are the only high school programs provided in district.
The study recommends implementing vertical articulation teams and a communication plan for secondary programs.
“We have groups in each of our buildings that are meeting and looking at data, and point people who are helping to make that happen, but also providing professional learning so that every teacher and every educator working with students will get better at reading the data and knowing what data we need to look at to make those decisions,” Geelan said.