OLEAN — The opportunity to pass a $47.33 million budget with no change in the tax levy tax will be presented to voters of the Olean City School District during its annual budget vote May 17.
The overall budget was presented in a public hearing Tuesday evening by Jenny Bilotta, district business administrator, prior to the regular Board of Education meeting.
The proposed 2022-23 budget includes about $3.65 million more in spending compared to the current school year’s budget, a roughly 8.36% increase, Bilotta explained. Most notably, school officials have increased the programming component of the budget, which is 71% of the total plan at about $31.48 million, by about $1.7 million. Administration makes up 13% at about $6.4 million, and capital adds up to 16% at about $7.55.
Broken down another way, Bilotta said for each dollar that the district spends, 6.73% goes to central office and board of education expenses; 77.6% goes to teaching, supervision, transportation, counseling and athletics; 7.02% goes to maintenance and operation of facilities; and 8.65% goes to debt services and transfers.
For the revenues, the $13.89 million tax levy — about 29% of the budget — remains unchanged. Bilotta said PILOT agreements also brings in a little less than $70,000.
“PILOTS are payments in lieu of taxes,” she said. “As new businesses start up, often times they look for tax breaks and one of the ways they go about that is payment in lieu of taxes.”
The biggest portion of the budget’s revenues comes from state aid at $31.48 million, about two-thirds of total funding, Bilotta said.
“That’s why if the state makes a cut or they increase state aid, it has such a profound impact on us,” she said. “We’re very dependent on state aid here, not only in the Olean City School District but the region as well.”
The remaining 4% of revenues come from the fund balance and reserves — which will use about $987,500 next year — and other revenues at $907,00, including any local revenues such as tuition or BOCES refunds, Bilotta said.
While the school board again decided to not increase the tax levy, Bilotta said the district could have increased it up to 2.73%, or about $379,000. Over the past 11 years, the district could have increased the tax levy by up to $2.6 million according to the state’s tax cap calculation.
“Although we are not increasing the tax levy next year, some individuals, based on the assessed value of their home, may see a small increase,” she noted. For example, a home assessed at $50,000 could see school taxes go up $2. A $100,000 would see taxes go up $5, Bilotta explained.
Bilotta said while the school directly employs the equivalent of 378 full-time positions, about 250 additional spillover jobs in Western New York benefit from the district’s purchase of goods and services as well as employee personal spending. Additionally, incomes go from $20.4 million to $12.2 million, income tax goes from $1 million to $1.6 million and sales tax goes from $600,000 to $1 million.
“We often times just think about voting on our school budget and how it impacts our students and our staff, but there really is a lot more outside the district that it impacts,” she said.
Looking to the future, Bilotta said the district is planning a capital outlay project at Washington West Elementary School to install more interior doors and replace the stage curtains in the 2022-23 school year. She said they’re also looking at a long-range plan to do a five-year building condition survey and creating a five-year financial plan starting next year.
In addition to the school budget vote and board election, also on the ballot is a proposition to create a $2 million vehicle purchase reserve fund to purchase all new buses over an eight-year rotation. Bilotta said creating the reserve would allow the transfer of about $503,600 from a current reserve into the new one, but does not mean the district would automatically put $2 million into it.
“In this neck of the woods, once you have a bus beyond eight years, you see it really start to nickel and dime you. They really start to add up on the maintenance of them,” she said. “Each year, if we have money left at the end of the budget, the board will decide if they want to fund that particular reserve. Some years we do, some years we do not.”
During the question portion of the presentation, district resident Tim Sherlock asked if the reserve will be enough to replace all the buses with electric ones per New York state guidance by 2035 and what the impact will be on the district’s plan.
Bilotta said the district unfortunately doesn’t know this early into the plan to go all-electric, but said the district will likely have to revise its plan and the reserve as they get closer to that 2035 deadline since the board established the $2 million reserve before the electric bus plan.
“We’re not sure when they’ll be available for sure or when they’ll be enough of them available. We don’t have a good idea how long batteries will last or anything like that,” she said. “I don’t see us going fully electric until closer to the deadline, but that’s top of the radar.”
The annual budget vote and school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Olean Intermediate Middle School gymnasium on Wayne Street.