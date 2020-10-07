OLEAN — The Olean City School District said Wednesday it intended to resume in-person instruction Thursday and Friday for the Gold Cohort team.
After-school activities are anticipated to resume on Thursday and Friday as well.
School will be closed on Monday for Columbus Day, while the district plans to welcome the Red Cohort on Tuesday.
District officials reminded students and families that Thursday is a state-mandated, go-home-early drill, so students will be dismissed 15 minutes early.
"We want to thank everyone for your patience in allowing the Cattaraugus County Department of Health time to perform the necessary contact tracing and issue the necessary quarantines to keep us safe and healthy," the school district said in a statement. "Additionally, our employees were able to thoroughly clean and disinfect all of our buildings.
"Our number one priority is to keep everyone safe and healthy."
Families were reminded that lunches are being provided at all of the schools and are available for pickup. Refer to the district website at www.oleanschools.org for further updates.