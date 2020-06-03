OLEAN — Registered voters for the Olean City School District were shown three separate budgets this week that could be used for the 2020-21 school year depending on state aid cuts.
The budget hearing, held on the Zoom platform for the public Tuesday night, was conducted by Superintendent Rick Moore and district business administrator Jenny Bilotta, who laid out some details of the proposed general fund budget of $43,185,450 which will include a 0% tax levy increase.
The budget hearing can be found on the district’s website for those who wish to review it. Questions can be sent to Bilotta by email at jbilotta@oleanschools.org or by phone at 375-8274.
“This year’s budget has been extremely challenging to build this year, as you can imagine,” Moore said in referring to budget uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of school buildings. “Unfortunately, there are still a lot of unknowns that we will discuss further in this presentation.”
Bilotta noted the proposed budget is a $1.3 million or 3.2 percent increase over the 2019-20 school year budget. Her comment was followed by Moore’s reiteration to residents that “although the budget did go up, there’s a 0% tax increase as we proceed.”
Bilotta explained the largest portion of the budget is for instruction of students, which is just over $30 million or 71%.
“The breakdown of these expenses and a lot more detail is available on page two of our newsletter,” Bilotta added. “We also have a line by line breakdown on our budget document that is available on the website, as well.”
She then explained alternative budgets that have been set up if the governor makes cuts in state aid provided to the school district.
“For the last two months, the administration and the board of education have been pondering this exact question,” she stated. “We have developed three different budget scenarios (if) cuts are made to the district … unfortunately, the inevitable is that most likely cuts will be made, we just don’t know when at this point.”
The proposals are set up as the green, the yellow and red budgets.
“The green budget is the one we’re presenting to the voters, that’s the budget that we’re asking you to approve,” Bilotta explained. “This is the maximum amount of funds ($43,185, 450) that the district can spend.”
She noted the district had to cut approximately $250,000 out of the original budget that had been built in January from figures provided by the governor at that time.
Bilotta said if and when cuts do occur the district will likely have to implement the yellow budget, which would carve out just over $1 million from the original budget.
“Unfortunately, a lot of our equipment items would have to come out of there,” she lamented. “We’re fortunate that we won’t have to make any drastic reductions to staff in our yellow budget.”
She said if cuts “go a little bit deeper” the district has a red budget that will comprise $1.8 million in cuts.
“We’ve heard a lot of rumors and media reports that there will be a 20 percent cut in education,” she added. “If 20 percent of our revenue is cut, we’d potentially have to go deeper than our red budget. The administration has prepared for that and have discussed what we would have to do.”
The proposed budget and election ballots for two board candidates, Kelly Keller or Rychelle L. Weseman who will vie for a five-year seat, have been sent to registered district voters in Olean as absentee ballots. The ballots must be returned and received by 5 p.m. June 9 by the school district in order to be counted as a vote. Those received after this time frame will not be counted regardless of their postmark date.
People who are running late with turning in their ballots may bring them to the Olean High School building by 5 p.m. June 9, where they can be handed to a staff member waiting at the door.