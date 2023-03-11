OLEAN — Residents of the Olean City School District will vote Tuesday on a proposal to spend an additional $5.5 million for the upcoming athletic field and recreation space capital project following an unexpected expense.
Registered voters can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. in the Olean Intermediate Middle School music suite.
Phase two of the ongoing capital project, approved by voters in March 2020, is now expected to cost about $13.5 million, up from the original $8 million. However, district officials have stressed the additional $5.5 million will not increase taxes.
The increase in funding is primarily for the need to remove and replace about 3,000 dump-truck loads of contaminated soil from the multipurpose field off of Wayne Street.
The highlight of phase two is a new multi-purpose turf field complex for softball, baseball, soccer and football with underground drainage, stormwater retention and a stone sub-base to be constructed on the site of the current athletic fields built over the former glass factory.
Although a digital rendition of the project shows the field lined for football and soccer, the field will only used for practice for the two sports. Football home games will continue to be played at Bradner Stadium. The soccer teams would also be able to use the field for practice when scheduling allows, but the soccer teams would play games inside the track on the west side of campus.
The turf fields would benefit the baseball and softball teams, allowing them to practice earlier in the season when the natural field may be too wet, and playing in night games under the lights.
The district anticipated having to do some cleanup at the site but learned a cleanup of the entire field was required. District officials noted the contamination is not at hazardous levels.
The $5.5 million price hike is also partially due to the general impact of inflation since the pandemic. District officials said some of the project’s costs are now 30% higher than when estimates were made during the development period.
The district will bond the project, including the $5.5 million if approved, and then pay it off over the next 15 years. The additional cost would be paid for through a combination of $1.5 million in reserve funds and about $4 million in state aid the district will receive.
Because Olean is a small city school district and the project will exceed the district’s debt limit, a 60% majority is needed to approve the additional $5.5 million in spending. If the vote passes, the school board would meet Wednesday to certify the results.
Then, at the board’s regular March 21 meeting, the board would accept the contracts from the companies that already bid on the project and were opened in December. The companies agreed to hold their bids in anticipation of the project pending the approved additional funds.
With a renovated multi-purpose athletic facility, including turf fields and an improved recreation space outside OIMS with a new playground, district officials said the project would allow Olean students to potentially get outside and be active year-round. The new multipurpose field and facilities could also be a hub for the community to gather for events beyond high school sports.
Also Tuesday, the district is holding a Family Fun Night of Pi to celebrate March 14, Pi Day, with activities in the OIMS lobby from 4-6 p.m. Students and parents of all ages are welcome to take part in puzzles, games, lab activities and crafts, as well as enjoy a locally made pie.