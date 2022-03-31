OLEAN — The Olean City School District announces personal voter registration days will be April 27 and May 3 in the district clerk’s office, 410 W. Sullivan St.
Registrations will be taken noon to 4 p.m. both days.
In order to cast a ballot, voters must be a United States citizen, 18 years of age or older on the date of election, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days prior to election day and a registered voter.
Any registered voter unable to vote in person on the day of the vote, May 17, due to illness, physical disability, hospitalization, incarceration, travel outside of the county/city of residence or potential for contraction of COVID-19 may apply to vote by absentee ballot. Contact the district clerk to request an absentee ballot application. Applications must be received at least seven days prior to the election.
An application to register as a military voter with only the school district may be requested from the district clerk. The original signed application must be received no later than 5 p.m. April 27. Original military ballots must be received no later than 5 p.m. May 17.
To register to vote, contact the district clerk at (716) 375-8018 or email virizarry@oleanschools.org.