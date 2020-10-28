OLEAN — Halloween in the lower grades at the Olean City School District will be observed this week, but likely in classroom settings, administrators report.
District Superintendent Rick Moore said the school district has decided to scale back on Halloween celebrations due to the COVID-19 precautions.
At East View Elementary, Principal Brian Crawford said the school will not host a parade, but has allowed students to wear costumes to school where “each teacher is planning something with her class.
“Nothing school-wide (for activities) as we don’t want to co-mingle,” Crawford said.
Moore said students at the Washington West Elementary and Olean Intermediate Middle School will likely participate in some activities, but also will refrain from large gatherings.
As for other news in the district, Moore said students and staff are continuing on with in-person, hybrid and remote learning. He said the district continues to follow strict guidelines to ensure safety for everyone at the campuses.
“Right now, I think we’re in a routine and we’re doing pretty good,” he said of the current scheduling of classes.
Moore said sports in the district have also continued to do well and include soccer, cross country and tennis, which recently finished its season.
On another topic, Moore said another long-standing program conducted by the district, the Wall of Honor, is currently seeking nominees to be included as 2021 inductees.
According to verbiage provided by the district, the “Wall of Honor recognizes individuals whose lives, accomplishments and endeavors reflect the values and tradition of excellence fostered by the Olean City School District. Members of the Wall of Honor are nominated by the general public and approved by the OCSD Foundation.”
In addition, nominations for the Wall of Honor are based on in-school or post-school contributions in several areas. There is a 10-year waiting period following graduation for students. Faculty and staff, who do not necessarily need to be Olean graduates, are considered following retirement or relocation from the district.
Kyle Leslie, chairperson of the Wall of Honor for the Olean Schools Foundation, said last year’s inductees, Dr. Michael Domboski, William Gabler Sr. and Dr. Steven Suib, were not formally inducted as the 2020 ceremony had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The three will be included in next year’s induction ceremony in June of 2021.
Leslie said the Wall, which was created in 2005, typically accepts as many nominees as the community wishes to submit, but usually three to five are inducted.
“The nominations are due Dec. 31 for the (2021) induction in June” during the OHS reunion weekend, she said.
Leslie said the committee looks at the “candidate’s whole life and what they have achieved” as well as what they have given back to their community when considering if the individual will be inducted.
“People from all walks of life we’re interested in,” she added.
To nominate an individual, visit the oleanschoolsfoundation.com website. The site contains a complete list of nomination criteria, as well as a nomination form which can be downloaded.