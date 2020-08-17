OLEAN — The Olean City School District will hold three parent presentations in the upcoming week to present the 2020-21 Reopening Plans for the Olean City School District, as per the governor’s request.
Today at 9 a.m. a Zoom webinar will be held for parents who are asked to submit questions to HuskyStrong@oleanschools.org 24 hours prior to the meeting. The link for this meeting will be posted on the district website at www.oleanschools.org/reopening.
On Wednesday at noon, another Zoom Webinar will be held for parents, who are again asked to submit questions to HuskyStrong@oleanschools.org 24 hours prior to the meeting. The link for this meeting also will be posted on the district website at www.oleanschools.org/reopening.
On Thursday at 7 p.m., a Zoom Webinar or in-person gathering will be held at the Olean High School auditorium. Parents should note that seats are limited due to requirements for large group gatherings. Masks must be worn during the event. The link for this meeting will be posted on the district website at www.oleanschools.org/reopening. For the safety of participants, a reservation is required for those who would like to attend in-person.
Reservations may be made by contacting Julie Scull from 7:15 a.m. to noon or from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Scull can be reached at 375-8001 or 375-8010, ext. 3264. RSVP’s must be received by Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. as this will ensure that the auditorium adheres to its limited seating capacity. This will ensure proper social distancing and screening for everyone before entering.
Attendees are asked to enter the building through the front doors of the Olean High School. Doors will open for screening at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Questions for the third gathering must also be received 24 hours prior to the meeting by sending emails to HuskyStrong@oleanschools.org.