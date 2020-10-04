OLEAN — Administrators with the Olean City School District said Sunday that a student and employee have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in remote learning at all schools in the district over the next few days.
Superintendent Rick Moore said that late Friday the district was informed a high school student had tested positive for the cornavirus.
“We started working with the Cattaraugus County Health Department … so they needed some time over the weekend to do contact tracing and set up quarantines,” Moore explained. “We were kind of planning on having school and were going to get a notice out midday on Sunday, but all of a sudden we found out we also had an employee who also tested positive” at Washington West Elementary.
Therefore, in order to give the health department an opportunity to conduct contact tracing with that employee, Moore said the district decided to return to remote learning at least through Wednesday, which is regularly scheduled for remote at the schools to allow for cleaning.
The superintendent said it is hoped that in-school classes can resume on Thursday.
Moore stressed that the next three days are not considered as days off of school and students are expected to participate in remote sessions. Elementary-age students who attend the Olean YMCA will continue to report to the facility during their regularly scheduled days. Moore said the Y will continue to provide services to those younger children Monday through Friday.
He said all after-school activities will also be canceled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“This will give the health department time to see if there are any other concerns in the district,” Moore said. “It will also help them to quarantine and we can make sure that everybody is safe.”
He said the close-down of schools will also allow for thorough cleaning of all the schools in the district.
Moore said the district will continue to work closely with the Department of Health to ensure that proper precautions are being followed to keep everyone safe.
In addition, the district will continue to keep students and families posted as further information is received from the Department of Health. Updates will be provided through the district’s usual means of communication, including emails, Robo calls, district website and Parent Square.