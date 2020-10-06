OLEAN — No new updates were provided on the status of schools and in-person classes in the Olean City School District as of Tuesday.
On Sunday, the school district announced that it would shut down all the campuses in the school district and use remote lessons as an employee at Washington West Elementary and a high school student had tested positive for Covid-19.
Superintendent Rick Moore had reported the district was working with the Cattaraugus County Health Department to proceed with contact tracing on the individuals and to set up quarantines.
The district decided to return to remote learning Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which is regularly scheduled for remote lessons at the schools to allow for cleaning. At the time, it hadn’t been determined if students would return to a hybrid schedule that includes in-person classes by Thursday.
Moore had stressed the days are not considered as days off from classes and students are expected to participate in their school sessions. Elementary-age students who attend the Olean YMCA continue to report to the facility during their regularly scheduled days Monday through Friday.
All after-school activities were also canceled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
