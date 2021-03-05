OLEAN — The Olean City School District’s annual board election and budget vote will be held at the Olean Intermediate Middle School 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 18.
Nominating petitions will be available beginning Monday.
To qualify for membership on the school board, an individual must meet the following criteria:
• Must be able to read and write;
• Must be a qualified voter of the district; that is, a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age or older, and not adjudged to be an incompetent;
• Must be and have been a resident, but need not be a taxpayer, of the district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of at least one year immediately before the election
• May not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year;
• May not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family;
• Candidates may not be a current employee of the school board;
• May not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
Board candidates will be nominated by petition. Each petition will be signed by at least 100 qualified voters of the district and will state the legal residence of each signer. The election of board members will be to fill two positions. Both positions are to be for a five-year term commencing on July 1, and terminating on June 30, 2026, created by the expiration of the term of members John Bartimole and Mary Hirsch-Schena on June 30.
Those interested in obtaining a nominating petition are asked to contact the District Clerk at 375-8018. Petitions must be filed in the District Clerk’s Office, 410 West Sullivan St. Olean, no later than 5 p.m. on April 28.