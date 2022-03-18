OLEAN — The Olean City School District’s annual board election and budget vote will be held at the Olean Intermediate Middle School from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 17.
Nominating petitions are available now from the district clerk’s office.
To qualify for membership on the school board, an individual must meet the following criteria:
• Must be able to read and write;
• Must be a qualified voter of the district; that is, a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age or older and not adjudged to be an incompetent;
• Must be and have been a resident, but need not be a taxpayer, of the district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of at least one year immediately before the election;
• May not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year;
• May not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family;
• Candidates may not be a current employee of the school board;
• May not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
Board candidates shall be nominated by petition. Each petition shall be signed by at least 100 qualified voters of the district and shall state the legal residence of each signer.
The election of board members shall be to fill three at-large positions. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to five-year terms commencing on July 1 and terminating on June 30, 2027. The candidate who receives the third-most votes will serve immediately after the election, upon filing the oath of office, until June 30, 2024.
Those interested in obtaining a nominating petition are asked to contact the District Clerk at 375-8018. Petitions must be filed in the District Clerk’s Office, 410 West Sullivan St., Olean, no later than 5 p.m. on April 27.