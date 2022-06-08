Olean school board updated on DEI committee progress

OLEAN — Olean Board of Education member Paul Hessney was sworn in for an additional two years in office Tuesday as the third-place finisher in the annual school budget vote and board elections.
Hessney’s term would have ended July 1, but as the candidate who received the third-most votes, he will finish out the unexpired term of Frank Steffen Jr., which was temporarily filled by the appointment of Tyrone Hall.
During its regular meeting, the school board heard a presentation from Jen Kless, Coordinator of Curriculum and Instruction, and Karen Fox, Olean Intermediate Middle School librarian, on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Work Group.
Kless said the group had 19 members on the committee from all levels of the district as well as parents and community members that met eight times over the course of 10 months.
“The committee started small and we added to it to make sure it was diverse,” she said. “It represented all levels of our school community and it represented many, many viewpoints of families and students.”
Kless said the main part of their work was using a state Education Department designed framework. “We used that framework to culminate all the work that we wanted to capture that the district needed to start in making our schools better for all students,” she said.
The Work Group provided the board with a document listing what the committee wants the official district DEI committee to do starting in the 2022-23 school year. Kless said each of the group members made a couple of suggests in another document provided to the board on what they’d like the district to focus on in the new year.
Kless said they still need to sit down with the admin team, which they plan to do this summer after training them them on the culturally responsive sustaining education framework. Over the course of the next school year, at the three staff days in October, January and March, the teachers and support staff will also be trained.
“Please look at this as a living document. We’re shooting for the stars in this aspect,” she said. “There is a firm belief in our committe, and I would dare say of everyone in this room, that the best thing we can do is make sure our school buildings are welcoming and affirming for not only all students but all families that are part of our school community.”
Fox said the DEI committee plans to use high-quality professional learning and data from multiple stakeholders to make recommendations for improvement in diversity awareness and cultural proficiency, to advance equity and inclusion across all areas of the school organization for all members of the school community. She said recommendations will be made under four categories: welcoming and affirming evironment; high expectations and rigorous instruction; inclusive curriculum and assessment; and ongoing professional learning.
“The OCSD DEI committee will be representative of all stakeholders, including students,” she added. “That’s an important priority that came up over and over during our process this year.”
Fox said they talked about the idea of having a student ambassador or ambassadors attending certain or all DEI committee meetings. Touching base with key student groups in the district, such as Student Council or the Gay-Straight Alliance, was also discussed.
“Going forward in the fall, we’re looking forward to starting the OIMS Allies extracurricular club so we can gage how we can listen to the students and factor their voices into all of our work,” she added.
Kless said starting this summer there will be opportunities for professional development for teachers and administrators. She said there will also be a book study on how to create a belonging environment in the buildings.
“I’ve only had the opportunity to work with this committee since January, but it is an amazing amount of work on some very heavy topics,” said Dr. Karen Geelan, interim superintendent. “They have just, with full force, gone forward talking about things, trying to set the stage for profound improvement in our district.”
Geelan said the work group has grown in recent months by increasing inclusion for the group, which has led to greater diversity of the people at the table talking about where the district’s needs are and what improvements can be made. She said it takes a lot of strengths to admit those shortcomings.
“These folks got together after the work day and spent hours and volunteered their own time, their expertise, their thoughts, their feelings, their emotions,” she said. “It was very moving many times being in the room.”