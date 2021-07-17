OLEAN — The Olean City School District Board of Education is seeking a replacement to fill the vacant seat of Frank Steffen Jr., who resigned from the board in June.
The board announced his vacant seat — the remainder of a five-year term due to expire in 2024 — will be filled by board appointment until the next board election May 17, 2022.
Superintendent Rick Moore commended Steffen for his years of service to the board. He cited health reasons for Steffen’s resignation.
“Frank did a great job for us for a number of years,” Moore said. “I just talked to him and he’s doing well.”
The district’s plan is to interview eligible candidates and then forward the agreed upon candidate for board approval in the near future, Moore said.
“Typically what we do is put out a questionnaire, collect them back and review them,” he explained, “and then the board comes to a consensus and elects another board member.”
Following the 2022 election, at which time the appointee has the option to petition to run again, the seat would be filled for the next two years until 2024, the original expiration of Steffen’s term.
Moore said the method of appointing someone until the next election is the same the board used in 2019 when Michael Martello stepped down. Board member Kelly Keller was appointed and successfully elected during the 2020 vote.
“It seems to be a pretty good process,” Moore added.
School board candidates must be at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the school district, residents of the district and able to read and write, per New York state law.
“We would really like to get someone who doesn’t only want to serve until the next election but would want to run again because consistency really helps,” Moore said.
Candidates cannot be employed by the board on which they serve or live in the same household with a family member who is also a member of the same school board, according to state law. Additionally, school board members receive no remuneration.
Moore said the board is looking for a team player who is community-minded and loves kids.
“It can be a daunting job, but for the most part it’s attending two meets a month, staying on top of topics and really being a proponent for the district,” he added.
The district encourages interested individuals to apply by completing the questionnaire found at www.oleanschools.org . Individuals may also request a questionnaire by mail or by stopping by district clerk Vicki Zaleski Irizarry’s office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, in the high school building.
The completed questionnaire must be submitted and received by the district clerk no later than 3 p.m. Thursday, July 29. It can be emailed to virizarry@oleanschools.org or mailed or hand delivered to: Victoria Zaleski Irizarry, Olean City School District Clerk, 410 W. Sullivan St., Olean, NY 14760.