OLEAN — A hybrid presentation of the Community Schools program at the Olean High School auditorium led off this week’s board meeting for the Olean City School District.
The auditorium gathering of a few masked audience members and presenters was followed by a hybrid school board meeting at the high school that was attended by board members in-person and remotely. The in-person sessions are COVID-compliant.
Superintendent Rick Moore said the Community Schools presentation provided an opportunity for the staff with the program to be introduced to the school board. He said the program is under the direction of Nick Patrone, an educator with the district since 1971. The program receives local, state and federal funding and grants, all procured by Patrone.
“What he does is he captures those kids who need assistance,” Moore said of Patrone. “Some of the things they do are (to serve) as home-to-school liaisons. They work with the kids while they’re here at school … and a lot of those (staff members) go to the students’ homes to help the families.”
Patrone also runs the STAR program, which is a very popular summer enrichment program for the district.
Later at the hybrid board meeting, the session provided updates on activities at the campuses since the start of school this month and honored School Resource Officer Dan McGraw, who was named Youth Officer of the Year by the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association.
Also during the meeting, It was noted that while some sports activities have been started in the district, volleyball, football and competitive cheerleading will not be held this fall.
“New York state has moved (all of these sports) to the spring,” Moore explained.
During her preliminary audit report and financial statement, Jenny Bilotta, district business administrator, said “right now … we’re ending the (2019-20) school year at a 5.8% fund balance.
“As you know, real property tax law says we should end the year with a 4% fund balance,” Bilotta continued. “So we are over that by about $800,000.”
She said the audit committee discussed the safety net that could be provided by the unappropriated fund balance given the uncertainty of state aid, which may not be rendered in full to the school district this year.
“As many of you know, the state has talked about withholding 20% of our revenue for the (2020-21) school year,” Bilotta continued. “And unfortunately, they withheld some of the (2019-20) school year, as well.”
Bilotta said if the school district does see a 20 percent cut in state aid, it will equate to approximately $3 million in lost funds.
“There’s reason to believe we will receive (state aid funds), some of them are universal pre-k aid,” Bilotta added. “They pay us a per-child allotment, we didn’t max out during the (2019-20) school year.”
Moore had stated earlier this month that the school district is trying to compensate for the possible loss in state aid by leaving staff positions unfilled when vacated through attrition.
In other business, the board heard a building and grounds report that stated a large load of hand sanitizer was delivered to the district, deep cleaning is done at the schools every evening therefore doesn’t need to be conducted on weekends and meals continue to be distributed to students during their remote learning days. It was noted a full report on the number of meal participants will be provided at the next board meeting on Oct. 13.
On a final note, Moore said the district plans to conduct webinars for parents to help them assist their children with remote lessons and school work.