OLEAN — The opportunity to pass a $47.33 million budget with no change in the tax levy tax will be presented to voters of the Olean City School District during its annual budget vote May 17.
The Board of Education adopted the tentative budget at its regular meeting Tuesday after a presentation by business administrator Jenny Bilotta. The proposed 2022-23 budget includes about $3.6 million more in spending compared to the current school year’s budget, a roughly 8.36% increase.
“While we see this 8.36% increase, we have to look at what’s going on around us,” she said. “You’ll see that inflation for last year was at 4.7%, but in the first two months of this year, inflation was at 7.68%. We were building this budget for the next 18 months based on really what’s happening right now.”
However, the district’s tax levy will not increase, remaining at about $13.89 million for the upcoming vote. Bilotta said the district could have increased the levy by nearly $379,000 using the state tax cap calculations, but the board decided not to.
“As we know, Foundation Aid will no longer continue to increase after this year, so while we’re able to keep that tax levy at zero percent this year … I’m not sure we’re going to maintain that going forward,” she said, noting the budget has included a tax levy increase only once in the past seven years.
Bilotta said the budget provides additional educational opportunities and support for students through improved staffing models, support for curriculum and assessments, increased improvement in technology, more technologies for students and staff and new educational models they will focus on. She said district administration has been working on the bud
“All of this is geared around our students and what our students need,” she said. “We’re doing a lot of improvement in our district, a lot of educational initiatives that are supported in this budget. That’s the most important thing we need to keep in mind.”
About 71% of the budget goes toward instructional expenses.
While the district has received several millions of dollars in various federal stimulus funds from the coronavirus pandemic, Bilotta said the district cannot use those monies for much of the normal expenses and operations that the general fund pays for.
Part of the large increase in expenses for the budget includes increases in contractual faculty and staff salaries and benefits such as health insurance and retirement, Bilotta said. Transportation expenses are also increasing drastically.
“Anybody who has filled up their vehicle lately knows that,” she added. “Is diesel going to stay at $5.32 a gallon or is it going to go down to $3? All of these factors play into it.”
BOCES services are seeing about $900,000 in increases, however, Bilotta said much of those costs are reimbursable through state aid. The district is also planning for additional equipment purchases and various contractual expenses.
With the district’s various reserve funds, Bilotta said they plan to use some funds to buy a new school bus, anticipate using some toward their Employee Benefit Accrued Liability Reserve and toward the retirement contribution reserve, but those are built into the budget.
Board member James Padlo wondered if the district could go a few more budgets without increasing the tax levy. Bilotta said it may be difficult with contractual increases for staff as well as how Foundation Aid will be calculated going forward.
“One thing we are doing is working on our five-year plan, and that will give us a better idea of different scenarios of where we have to maintain a zero or what we have to do with the tax levy to break even,” she said.
Also on the ballot, voters have the opportunity to allow the district to establish a vehicle reserve fund where the district can save up to $2 million toward purchasing buses. Following the state’s plan to implement electric buses by 2035, Bilotta said one electric bus costs about $350,000.
“We are planning for that just as everyone else is,” she said. “It’s going to be difficult to get those supplied for us. The mechanics will need new training. The facilities and everything will have to be changed. It’s going to be a huge undertaking.”