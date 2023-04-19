OLEAN — The Olean Board of Education Tuesday approved a $51.5 million budget for the 2023-24 school year that does not call for a tax levy increase.
The budget is more than $4.16 million higher than the current $47.33 million budget, a nearly 9% increase. The 2023-24 tax levy of about $13.89 million is unchanged from the current budget.
“The key here is we are finally, for the first time, fully funded for Foundation Aid,” said Jenny Bilotta, business administrator.
The proposed 2023-24 budget, which will be voted on by district residents May 16, was approved by the school board without final state aid figures in place.
Without an approved state budget, school board members and district officials are unsure the exact amount of state aid to expect, but there is a range of expectations lying somewhere between proposals by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislature Democratic leaders announced in one-house bills.
Issues of bail reform and a housing initiative proposed by the governor have now held up adoption of the state budget for 20 days. The budget is required to be adopted by April 1, but the governor and legislative leaders have agreed to extenders, the latest which was set to expire today.
The overall budget is expected to see the administration component increase about $678,000 to $7.07 million, the program component increase about $2.3 million to $35.7 million and the capital component increased about $1.18 million to $8.73 million.
Bilotta said the total budget decreased about $446,000 since the previous presentation. The only major change since the last time the board reviewed it in March is a decrease in debt services. She said they took “a close look at our capital project and realizing that we won’t need to do the financing for that as early as we anticipated.”
Decreases in Medicaid rates and the BOCES surplus also contributed to that final half-million dollar reduction.
Board members noted the proposed school board budget increased by about $20,000 over the current year. Bilotta said several factors including increased membership fees, the desire to have more trainings, more members attending state conference and continued strategic planning all contributed to that.
The budget for equipment increased district wide as supply chain costs continued to increase the past couple years. Bilotta said they are anticipating purchasing a lot of items in the next school year in anticipation of Foundation Aid likely going down after the fully funded year.
“A lot of the equipment items we have throughout the district are one-time expenditures, so we’re going to get a lot of those taken care of next year,” she said.
Olean’s average cost per pupil is lower than averages compared to both Cattaraugus County and the state, Bilotta said.
In addition to the budget, residents will vote on two further propositions. The second proposition will be to establish seats for up to two students to serve as ex officio members of the Board of Education. Student members can sit with members of all public meetings and participate in hearings, but shall not have a vote, attend executive sessions or receive compensation.
The third proposition will be to establish a capital improvement reserve fund to set aside up to $10 million over the course of 10 years to be used for future capital improvements. The district cannot withdraw money from the reserve without voter approval. The current reserve has less than $900,000, Bilotta said.
“In the event that we have (general) funds left at the end of any year, the board can authorize us to fund that reserve and that can be used to fund future capital project expenses,” she said. “What this reserve does is bridge the gap between what a project costs and what the state is going to pay us back in aid. That way there is not an increase to the taxpayers as we go out and do more capital improvements.”
Also on the ballot will be the election of three school board terms — two full term seats set to expire June 30 and one interim that filled a vacated seat in 2022. Deadline to file petitions is April 26.
The annual budget vote and board election will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 in the Olean Intermediate Middle School gymnasium.