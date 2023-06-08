OLEAN — A new vision and mission for the Olean City School District has the Board of Education’s support.
Nearly a year after the idea was first suggested, the school board approved the district’s new strategic plan and vision plan at its regular meeting Tuesday evening following about seven months of planning from a committee tasked with its creation.
Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, presented the proposed plan for the school board, revealing the district’s five vision statements, five action steps and the key activities the school should implement to achieve them.
“It’s been several months’ worth of work that has gone into the development of this plan for our district, but I’m very excited for the direction it will take our district,” she said.
In November 2022, the district brought together members of the school community, ranging from students and staff to community stakeholders and district residents, to discuss and develop a plan to elevate student success for years to come, Morris explained.
The process involved discussions on what is working well and what isn’t in the district, creating goals and developing action plans for key areas and refining the plan that each school in the district can work towards, which Morris said will be further explored this summer.
“We originally held five sessions and even added a couple more because it was important to us to revisit topics and make sure the action plan is in alignment with what we had identified as our vision, and we wanted to make sure that matched together,” she said.
Morris said the committee also examined the district’s vision and talked about a goal setting that would arise from that vision. She said the vision statement is separate from the district’s mission statement, which is, “The Olean City School District is a student‑centered community of excellence in which all members are challenged to learn, achieve, contribute and innovate.”
The district’s vision statement, which was approved by Steering Committee on Feb. 8, 2023, is:
• The Olean City School District will support excellence by holding everyone to high standards in academics, character, extracurriculars and service.
• Our district will uphold a culture of acceptance, inclusion and equity for all while embracing the diversity of our community. We will create and foster a safe and positive climate for our students, staff and families that is adaptive for the ever-changing needs of society.
• Our students will graduate future-focused, engaged, resilient and prepared to achieve their goals.
• Our staff will be learner-centered, innovative, inquisitive, professional and committed to student success.
• Our families will be engaged, collaborative partners in academic success for all.
From there, Morris said the committee developed a set of strategic thinking process action steps to help achieve that vision: Create and support a positive culture; Maximize success for all; Data-driven decision making; Progressive and enriching learning for all students; and engaging parental and community involvement.
“These are the five areas of focus that we would take going forward,” she said.
As the district’s ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the vision begins in the next school year, Morris said key activities they’ll be using when looking at the implementation of those action steps are conducting periodic progress assessments to measure the effectiveness of the strategic plan; making adjustments based on feedback and outcomes; and regularly reporting updates to the board, staff, parents and the community.
Now with the school board’s approval of the plan, the next step is to establish cross-functional implementation teams and hold introductory meetings, Morris said, as they begin implementation of action steps and develop annual goals over the summer.
During the fall and winter terms, the district will continue the action steps while monitoring and evaluating progress before making adjustments and reporting updates to stakeholders in January and February of 2024.
A mid-year review would be conducted in March with planning for the next academic year starting while also continuing the action step implementation and adjustments through the spring of 2024. Then in June, the year-end report on the strategic plan’s outcomes would be finalized for presentation.
“When we met in the summer, this was the number one thing that we wanted to get started with,” said board president Mary Hirsch-Schena. “We had a new superintendent. This was a good time to look at where we want to go in the next three-to-five years.”
A couple of board members asked about specific rubrics for tracking the action plans as well as different activities and programs for students and staff for the plan. Morris said those specifics will be organized and finalized over the summer before classes resume in September.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the school board recognized a number of retirees wrapping up their careers this June.
Hirsch-Schena congratulated all the retirees and expressed the district’s appreciation for their years of dedication to education.
Retirees include fourth-grade teacher Robin Charles, buildings and grounds maintainer Rick Eustis, teacher aide Alice Gerringer, CSE chair Jon Hamed, math teacher Kathleen Hendrix, second-grade teacher Laurie Hughes, resource room teacher Patti Metler, principal Jerry Trietley, third-grade teacher Shelly Waugh and guidance counselor Mary Lee Wenke.
“I know they’re going to enjoy themselves,” Hirsch-Schena said. “We’re losing a lot right there, but we still wish them the very best. They’ve all done such a fantastic job for our district.”
The board also congratulated several staff members who received tenure approval Tuesday, effective Aug. 28.
Tenured employees include music teacher Leah Cornell, third-grade teacher Joette Morgan, physical education teacher Richard DiMartino, art teacher Alex Milne, fourth-grade teacher Marisa Burrows, social studies teacher Kathleen Coulter and home and career teacher Kelly Mahar.
“They all come with glowing endorsements from their administrators,” Morris added. “We’re very proud to have them on our team here in the district.”