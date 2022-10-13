OLEAN — The creation of four new clubs for students at Olean intermediate middle and high schools was approved by the Board of Education Tuesday night.
The four new clubs are the Poetry Out Loud Club, Creative Writing Club and Literary Journal Club, all for grades 8 through 12, as well as the OIMS Allies Club for grades 6 through 8.
Julio Fuentes, board vice president, said the board would like more insight as to how clubs are created and the guidelines the district needs to take for them.
Business Administrator Jenny Bilotta said the operations committee began discussing the state of clubs in the district the previous fall and should be revisited.
“The procedures for our clubs and how they’re created definitely need to be fine-tuned,” she said. “That way, when they come to operations, you’ll have all the information right there.”
Some of the needed information for clubs Bilotta suggested the operations committee receive upfront included when meetings occur, if there will be fundraising and the number of meetings per year.
The district also hopes to have a master list of all clubs and re-evaluate each one to see which are active and if they’re something of interest. Bilotta said several that were created in recent years are not active now, but they receive many requests for new clubs.
“It’s just a sign of the times that the clubs that operated several years ago many not necessarily operate today, but there’s definitely a lot of new, exciting ones people are interested in running,” she added.
Later in the meeting, the board approved a Memorandum of Agreement between the school district and the Olean Teachers Association regarding the new clubs in order for advisor positions to be posted. The MOA listed 28 clubs.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the school board accepted a bid proposal from Wolfe Communication System Inc. for $445,500 for the replacement of fiber lines, cable and access points throughout the district.
Board member James Padlo wondered if the bid was a fair price or slightly elevated due to all prices increasing over the past two years. Bilotta said it’s hard to say because Wolfe Communication was the only proposal the district received.
“It’s definitely a lot more than we anticipated, but looking around and comparing things it’s not out of the ballpark at all,” she said. “As we got into it further, we realized there was more we need to make this project 100-percent complete.”
Bilotta said all the work done with the wires and access points should be set for the district for the next two decades. She said it’s about $1 million in improvements the district is planning through federal stimulus funds.
“There’s a lot of areas we struggle with (wireless connectivity), and this will really put us at the top,” she added. “It won’t happen overnight. There’s pieces of this that won’t actually occur until next summer.”
Board member Kelly Keller asked if there was a reason why no other bids were received. Bilotta posited that the timing was tough with most school districts planning multiple projects with their federal stimulus funds.
“Wolfe Communication is a great company. We worked with them in the past,” she added. “There’s a million projects going on out there.”