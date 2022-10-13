Olean High School

Olean High School

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — The creation of four new clubs for students at Olean intermediate middle and high schools was approved by the Board of Education Tuesday night.

The four new clubs are the Poetry Out Loud Club, Creative Writing Club and Literary Journal Club, all for grades 8 through 12, as well as the OIMS Allies Club for grades 6 through 8.

