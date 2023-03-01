OLEAN — The Olean City School District’s annual board election and budget vote will be held Tuesday, May 16 at the Olean Intermediate Middle School, 401 Wayne St., between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.
To qualify for membership on the school board, an individual:
- Must be able to read and write.
- Must be a qualified voter of the district – a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old and not adjudged to be incompetent.
- Must be and have been a resident of the district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of at least one year immediately before the election. Candidate need not be a taxpayer.
- May not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year.
- May not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family.
- May not be a current employee of the school board.
- May not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
The election of Board of Education members will be held May 16 to fill three at-large positions on the board created by the expiration of Andrew Caya and James Padlo’s terms as well as to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Paul Hessney, which was temporarily filled by the appointment of Rychelle Weseman.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to five-year terms commencing on July 1 and terminating on June 30, 2028. The candidate who receives the third-highest number of votes will serve immediately after the election, upon filing the oath of office, until June 30, 2024.
Those interested in obtaining a nominating petition should contact the district clerk at (716) 375-8018. Petitions must be filed in the district clerk’s Office, 410 W. Sullivan St., Olean, NY 14760 no later than 5 p.m. April 26.
