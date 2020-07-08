OLEAN — The Olean City School board elected two new leaders and discussed the possibility of reopening schools in the district in the fall during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting.
The board elected Mary Hirsch-Schena as the new president, replacing outgoing president Frank Steffen Jr. In addition, the board elected Andrew Caya as the new vice president, replacing Hirsch-Schena.
In his comments later during the regular meeting, Superintendent Rick Moore said he appreciated all that Steffen had done during his term as board president. He also thanked Steffen for personally recognizing each of the graduates by name during commencement ceremonies on June 26.
Moore also commented on the incoming kindergarten class, which is larger than expected.
“We have a good problem — our kindergarten enrollment is going up, but it’s creating an imbalance in our district,” Moore stated. “So at some point (the principals at East View and Washington West elementary schools) gave us three options for operations … we are going to look at realigning some of the areas.”
He said the district will review the options at the next meeting and will vote on the matter at that time.
Other matters discussed included data privacy in the district and ongoing plans for the possible reopening of schools in some capacity in the fall. Moore said the School Reopening Task Force has been broken up into three different sub groups which are determining how the schools will reopen safely for students and staff.
He said the district received approximately 600 surveys from community members who made their wishes known to administrators and staff regarding the reopening of schools.
“I can’t go down the street without someone coming out of their house and asking me, ‘Are we going to have our kids back’” at school, Moore shared. “We do need to have a disclaimer, because everything can change. But right now this is kind of what we’re looking at to reassure parents that we’re moving forward.”
Moore noted the disclaimer would likely inform parents that they have to understand that if there is an “uptick or there’s a vaccine” the school reopening plan could change, one way or the other.
Moore claimed the district is way ahead of other districts in its reopening plans. As with other districts, he said Olean is waiting for guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has not made a decision on the matter yet.
“We’ve heard directives are going to be that you run with (reopening plans) at your local level,” Moore explained. He also noted that groups within the task force are reviewing plans on safely opening the buildings and other physical aspects of the endeavor that would include the acquisition and use of thermometers, masks, hand sanitizers and filter systems.