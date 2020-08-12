OLEAN — Plans for reopening schools and upcoming meetings with parents were discussed by the Olean City School District board of education during Tuesday’s meeting.
The Zoom session was opened by board president Mary Hirsch-Schena, who took a moment to remember longtime teacher’s assistant, Marianne McCarthy, who died Friday.
“She was a very good friend of mine, but a devout supporter of the Olean City School District and of children on every level, whether it was theater or in the music department,” Hirsch-Schena said with emotion. “All of the kids she called her girls and her boys.”
Superintendent Rick Moore and the board discussed plans to reopen the school district in September.
“What we’ve been doing is we’ve been meeting ever since the governor gave us the go-ahead” to reopen, Moore told the board. “Our administrative council is meeting every day from (10 a.m. to noon) and we’re walking through our plan and getting everything ready for the school year. Along with that we’re working with the Olean Teachers’ Association and they’re giving us a litany of questions.”
He said the school district, on the directive of the governor, will hold three meetings with parents prior to Aug. 21.
Therefore, the district will conduct Zoom, and possibly in-person, meetings with the public at 9 a.m. Monday; at noon on Aug. 19; and at 7 p.m. Aug. 20. A robocall will be conducted with all parents in the district to invite them to the Zoom, or in-person, meetings sometime next week. Moore said the district will hold another meeting to determine if in-person meetings are feasible and, if so, appointments would have to be made for a set amount of parents to attend.
“Right now, our theory is the more (information) we can get out to people, the better,” Moore continued. “So right now, all schedules will be going out to all the (school) buildings.”
The board then discussed how the hybrid school plan, which entails in-person and remote learning, will be conducted both at the elementary and secondary levels.
Moore said he has advised teachers at the secondary level to focus on remote lessons in the event the district reverts back to distance learning.
“With the high school teachers I stress for them to put their lessons out remotely … then when the students come in (to school) they can use that time to sit with the students” to help them with any issues from the online lesson, Moore explained. “Any teacher can do this a little differently … but if they focus on getting the remote (lessons) out, so when the students come in they can reinforce” the lesson in class.
When the question of how the elementary program will be conducted, Moore said the Olean YMCA has offered to provide day care for the younger children who will also attend school on a hybrid plan.
Elementary principals Brian Crawford and Lauren Stuff said they have contacted parents of children in their schools and 20 families have stated they prefer that their children solely participate in remote lessons.
For children in grades kindergarten through six whose parents work and would need day care, Moore said the Y has offered to provide day care and academic help for youngsters during their off-days from school.
“What Barb Sweitzer (CEO) is doing is she is dedicating the YMCA to Olean City School District,” he said, noting Sweitzer is looking into funding sources, grants and scholarships to finance the children’s attendance, as well as additional staff and space needed for the program.
Moore said the Y program model is being used across the country to help school districts and families with this dilemma.
Board member Janine Fodor advised Moore and administrators to check into the legalities and funding to ensure the program is properly implemented and managed.