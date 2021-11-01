Olean Salvation Army ready for holiday season of service

OLEAN — The local Salvation Army is gearing up for another season of giving and service with two ways to spread cheer and a reorganized food pantry at the organization’s home.
Starting today, the Salvation Army has registration open for Warm Fuzzy Christmas, a program by Christ United Methodist Church to connect area youth up to age 18 with blankets, pillows, pajamas and supplies for teenagers.
“If a family is wondering how they’re going to supply Christmas and just need a little extra help, they can call us,” said Capt. Megan Moretz. “Supplies are limited, but I have a feeling we’ll be able to help whoever comes.”
Megan and her husband, Elisha Moretz, arrived in Olean in July to take over operations at the Salvation Army. Since then, Capt. Moretz said they’ve been busy meeting people and discussing where the needs are in the community.
As for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, Moretz said it begins Nov. 18 at Tops Market on West State Street. Kettles will also be set up at Service Store Park and Shop, Ried’s Food Barn and Walmart.
“We would love for volunteers to sign up and ring this year at any of our locations,” Moretz said. “Our goal is to raise $50,000 to support the continued work of the Salvation Army.”
Volunteers are needed and can sign up online at bit.ly/saolean. Red Kettle volunteers will be at all of these locations until Dec. 24.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army has reorganized and relaunched its food pantry at its home at 310 E. State St. They began taking applications in October and have had about 30 people visit the pantry since then, Moretz said.
“We had an empty room on the other side of our chapel when we arrived,” she explained. It’s convenient because it’s close to the kitchen.”
Families must apply first and then come to the pantry as needed. Moretz said they walk applicants through the pantry where they can choose an allotment of soup, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter and jelly, meat, breakfast products, pasta and sauce.
“We feel like it’s nice to give people a choice,” she added.
The pantry is heavily supplied now because their advisory board members helped them with that by bringing some food up from our storage and checking all the dates, Moretz said. Depending on the demand in the coming months they may look at connecting with a food bank.
Moretz said they will accept donations as long as the items are within the “sell by” date. Canned vegetables, pasta, peanut butter and jelly run out the fastest, she added.
Also at the pantry is a large donation of hand-knitted winter hats of all shapes and sizes including for babies, Megan said.
The pantry is open Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to the Red Kettles and Warm Fuzzy Christmas project, the Salvation Army will be participating in Cattaraugus Gives to raise enough funds to provide a transportation program.
“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from folks who are struggling with the price of gas to get to hospital visits or their jobs,” Moretz said. “Currently we don’t have funding for that, but we want to.”
Moretz said they hope to raise enough money to purchase gift cards or vouchers to help people with filling up their vehicles this winter.
“During our Red Kettle effort, every dollar donated stays local to support our food pantry, to support helping folks with transportation costs and our Christmas programs, of course,” she said. “None of that is possible without the support of the community.”
The Salvation Army’s theme for Christmas 2021 is “hope marches on,” which Moretz said is especially important after the past 19 months of the coronavirus pandemic. While doing some research, Moretz learned the Salvation Army first came to Olean in 1893. And although there have been difficulties in the ensuing 128 years, she said they continue to march on in the community.
“It’s cost a lot of people to lose sight of hope, but we believe the hope of Jesus Christ continues to march one,” she said. “That theme is the Salvation Army’s theme nationally, so we’ll be using #hopemarcheson a lot.”
For more information, call (716) 372-6740 or follow the Salvation Army of Olean Facebook page.