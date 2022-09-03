OLEAN — School districts across the start have been preparing for the start of the school year on Tuesday, and some of them will have new faces in leadership positions.
In the Olean City School District, new district superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris said they welcomed back faculty and staff to the buildings on Wednesday with the theme of building relationships, both with new team members and among longtime staff.
“We want to share that excitement and that focus with our students who are coming in on Tuesday,” she said.
Morris, a former deputy superintendent of Rochester city schools, was named the new Olean superintendent on June 21. She began her new role on July 11 and has spent the past two months getting to know the school community in preparation for the new school year.
“We’re excited that this will be one of the more ‘normal’ years in a while because don’t have any of the COVID restrictions,” Morris said.
For the first days for teachers, everyone was encouraged to wear their school colors and a photo booth was brought in to capture the new memories they were making. Morris said everyone seemed happy and ready to welcome students back.
“Next week, each of the skills has additional activities they’re going to do that are more student-focused,” she said.
In the high school, Morris said the opening day will include a motivational speaker assembly. The elementary and middle schools had open house days where families could meet their children’s teachers earlier this week, and an open house for the high school is planned for later in September.
“We’re really focusing on relationships,” she said. “We encourage that our parents will feel welcome and our students will be excited to come back next week to start school.”
Although coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been lifted, Morris said the school continues to be in contact with the county and the state so if any precautions need to be taken, they are ready to handle it.
“The state Education Department is going to be sending out additional PPE or masks to all schools across the state, but that’s for voluntary use by our students and staff,” she said. “We’re all hoping to have a ‘normal’ resumption of school.”
Morris said everyone is excited to see all the students return on behalf of the entire district. “Hopefully kids will take this opportunity to get back in their sleep routines and get ready, and we’ll see everybody on Tuesday.”
Spending more than 30 years in urban education, primarily in Buffalo and most recently in Rochester, Morris received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Canisius College and earned her master’s in science education from University at Buffalo, where she also received her doctorate in educational leadership and policy.
In addition to her roles in the classroom and as an administrator, Morris has served as an adjunct professor and has served on various educational committees and boards at the local, regional, state and national levels.
MEANWHILE, the Salamanca City Central School District has been busy with programs all summer but faculty and staff have been preparing for the new school year over the past couple of weeks, said Dr. Mark Beehler, the new district superintendent.
“The first couple of weeks are all about logistics,” he said, saying the administration has been working with each department to make sure the school buildings are ready for students. “Especially now with school safety being at the forefront of everyone’s minds overall.”
The Board of Education named Beehler as the next superintendent in early May. He took over the position on July 1 after serving as assistant and deputy superintendent at Salamanca for the past seven years.
“We’re very confident, we’re ready to go. We have some additional support personnel who will be able to answer phones, answer questions, work with students,” he said. “I’m very confident that the first day of school will be a terrific day for all of our students and staff.”
With COVID a much lesser concern this year, Beehler said there still may be some students and staff who are more comfortable wearing masks, which is perfectly fine. But for the most part, with restrictions lifted, he said the district is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy.
“When I talked with the staff for the first time, that’s what we really need to do: get back to pre-pandemic expectations,” he said. “We know there are some residual effects from the pandemic, not only learning loss but also some behavior issues that have arisen over the past 18 months to two years that are not what we expected or experienced prior. There’s going to be a great emphasis on student discipline with a focus toward restorative practices.”
During the upcoming year, Beehler said the district hopes to have more regular events at each of the schools for students and their families. From activity nights to dances to movie nights, he said they want to the school to be a bigger part of the community after not being able to the past few years.
“Our goal is to have all of the students in the school not just for learning but for socializing and positive interactions,” he added. “Our athletic contests are incredible, but there’s still a number of students who don’t participate in that who we want to see engaged in the school.”
Beehler said he’s thankful for the entire community’s support during COVID and his recent transition into the new role.
“Now we need to get back to what school used to be and those consistent expectations, and we’re excited to be able to do that,” he said.
Beehler’s career in education has spanned 29 years and began as a middle school science teacher. He then taught high school chemistry, driver education and coached various sports.
Beehler’s administrative career started as a middle school assistant principal in Orchard Park. He then held a variety of building-level and district-level positions in West Seneca for 12 years. Beehler has also served as an adjunct instructor at Daemen College for nine years.