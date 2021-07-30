OLEAN — The mayors of Cattaraugus County’s two cities are not planning to require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines after Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested municipalities take that step.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state would require 130,000 state employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests beginning Labor Day. He also encouraged municipalities to adopt similar measures.
“New Yorkers have displayed tremendous dedication and resilience to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, but vaccination rates aren’t keeping pace with the delta variant and we need to act now,” Cuomo said.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said the city is not immediately mandating vaccines or testing for employees. He said he plans to meet with department heads today to check the status of vaccinations among city employees.
According to the state Department of Health, the Olean ZIP code has seen 48.2% of residents complete a vaccine series.
Aiello was wary of the recommendation, not only in practical terms but also if it would eventually move beyond a suggestion.
“As typical, the governor put these out but there’s a lot of questions,” he said, adding he has called a special department head meeting for today to look at vaccines for city employees.
Certain vaccines are not a new job requirement for some city employees, the mayor said.
Emergency services — police and fire — require employees to be vaccinated against hepatitis B, a viral disease transmitted through blood that can be fatal.
“Even when I was on (the OPD), we had to get vaccinated,” said Aiello, a city police officer from the 1970s to the 2000s.
The mayor said he did not have an accurate accounting of how many staff had already received vaccines, but added department heads are compiling that data and are expected to present it to him today.
However, the mayor said he was concerned that additional mandates may run foul of collective bargaining agreements for the majority of the 150 city employees.
“I know I’ll have to talk to the unions about it,” Aiello said.
The mayor was also concerned over who would pay for testing — the individual, the city or the state.
“Is it going to turn into another unfunded mandate?” Aiello posed, referring to many requests from the state over the years without funding to cover expenses.
The city will continue its current policy as far as masks go.
“If you’re not vaccinated and in the building, you have to wear a mask. If you’re not vaccinated and you’re traveling in a vehicle with other city employees, you have to wear a mask,” Aiello said.
IN SALAMANCA, Mayor Sandra Magiera said a large percentage of city employees have already been vaccinated. For those who haven’t received the vaccine, she said it’s up to the individual at this point.
“They might have to go back to wearing masks, but as far as mandating someone get something they don’t really feel they want, I don’t know if that’s what we would do,” she said.
Magiera said the city does not keep a record of every employee who has been vaccinated. Based on which departments and employees have shared with her if they have or haven’t been, she said the vaccination rate is well over 50%.
According to the state Department of Health, the Salamanca ZIP code has seen 53.2% of residents complete a vaccine series.
“I feel it’s against HIPAA to ask somebody to prove if they’ve been vaccinated or not, but some are open about it so that’s how I know,” the mayor added. “It’s just office talk, and someone might have said, ‘Yes, I’m getting it,’ or, ‘No, I’m not.’”
The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 does not bar employers from asking health information such as vaccine status of employees, but provisions in the law ban healthcare providers from giving certain information on patients without authorization.
Although the city is no longer in a state of emergency, plexiglass barriers have remained up in city offices. Unvaccinated people entering city buildings are recommended to wear masks and social distance.
Magiera said to her knowledge there are no vaccine shots every city employee is required to have. However, she said city firefighters do have to get some vaccines, such as for hepatitis B, because so many are EMTs.
In the meantime, the mayor advised everyone to use the same precautions and to stay safe as the coronavirus variants spread across the country.
“Hopefully we don’t get it here, but if it does, we’ll handle it when it gets here,” she added.