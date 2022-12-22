Olean, Salamanca grads receive Krieger Sheriff’s Academy Scholarship

Olean High School graduate Dezmine Adams (left) and Salamanca High School graduate Luke James Papke are recipients of the Krieger Sheriff’s Academy Scholarship.

Two aspiring sheriff’s deputies recently received scholarship awards to help them in attending the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy, sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department at Jamestown Community College.

Luke James Papke, a 2019 Salamanca High School graduate, and Dezmine Adams, a 2019 Olean High School graduate, each received $1,500 from Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship in support of their education at the sheriff’s academy.

 

